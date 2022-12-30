EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh, Rupali Ganguly and more reveal about their New Year 2023 plans

Bharti Singh In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, comedian Bharti Singh revealed that her New Year plans as not such glamorous but it would be an intimate celebration with closed ones. ‘We will do a small get together at our home with kids and have a theme planned. This is what I have thought about the celebration as of now’, said Bharti. Well, we can’t wait to see what that intimate celebration would be like.

As 2023 is just round the corner, it surely will bring with itself new ups and downs, with many moments to smile and cherish. With 2022 coming to an end, here we reveal the plans of some of the top stars of telly industry who have planned the celebrations in advance. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, your favourite celebs have revealed about their New Year plans and we can’t wait to share that with you.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly said that she celebrates every occasion with her family so this new year also she is going to enjoy with her family. Talking about her small friend circle, Rupali said ‘I don’t have any friend circle as such, there are some celebrations in our building so it’s convenient for my mother who is around 70 to come and join us in the celebration. I would like to celebrate this new year with my family and would like to enter the year with blessings of my parents.’ She further said that Anupamaa show’s set is her ‘mandir’, so she would love it if she gets to shoot there in the very first day of the upcoming year.

Gaurav Chopra

Actor Gaurav Chopra said that the upcoming year looks promising as life has been tough for everyone in the past year. He also revealed about his work plans, ‘There are two projects in his pipeline that will come in the start of the year and mid-year respectively.’ He further added that, ‘I will be needing everyone’s love this year as I am trying to do new things.’

Vijayendra Kumeria

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria said, ‘I want to start off with a happy and entertaining audience with our new show Teri Meri Doriyann. For New Year’s Eve, I am busy with my shoot schedule, I will manage to leave early and spend time with my wife and daughter. I would like to wish all my fans a very Happy New Year, be kind to everyone around you.’

Himanshi Parashar

Actress Himanshi Parashar said that for a complete life, one needs to fulfil both personal and professional aspirations. Talking about her new year plans, she said, ‘I want to explore all new things which I haven't explored yet, take on daring opportunities, keep entertaining my fans and be the best in everything I do. About new year plans, as I am busy shooting for my upcoming show Teri Meri Doriyann, I am planning to do a small celebration with my close ones. Happy New Year to all my friends, family and fans.’

Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma, who plays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua mentioned, “I don’t have any plans for New Year as such, but I always like to bring in the New Year surrounded by my friends and family. I have always believed in beginning the New Year with a fresh mind and a lot of optimism.’ She further added that, ‘This year, I happened to get some time in hand to devote to my health and fitness which I have been wanting to do for a while now, and I am going to continue doing that in 2023 as well. New Year to me is more about spending quality time with my family, eating good food, taking care of my health and working hard. This year, I hope the new year brings in joy and health and happiness in everyone’s lives.’

Celesti Bairagey

Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey said that, "New Year's resolutions have never been my thing, having said that, I have always believed in one mantra, i.e., to be my best self and lead a positive life. I am looking forward to what 2023 will unfold for me. I want to learn new skills such as cooking and travel a lot more. The last couple of years have been quite challenging for each one of us, and we can only be grateful to have continued to work, a family around us, and battled through the hard times.’

Well, it looks like everyone is quite excited and positive for the upcoming year. We just can’t wait for our favorite celebs to unveil their upcoming projects. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.