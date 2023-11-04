EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17's EVICTED Manasvi Mamgai on disadvantage entering show with Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17 witnessed yet another eviction from the show. Model and actress Manasvi Mamgai who entered the show last week has been eliminated from the show. The actress had a short journey in the show, but she did make her presence felt. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Manasvi spoke at length about her eviction from the show and mentioned that her entry alongside Samarth Jurel proved as a disadvantage.

Manasvi Mamgai on her eviction from Bigg Boss 17

Last week, two wildcard contestants entered Bigg Boss 17, Manasvi Mamgai and Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. The actress entered with a bang and showcased her strong opinions by expressing her thoughts against Munawar Faruqui. When asked if she feels that entering the show along with Samarth Jurel who had a love angle with Isha Malviya was a disadvantage, Manasvi agreed.

She mentioned that even Salman Khan pointed out the same and mentioned that since Samarth's entry had a controversial twist, it overshadowed her presence in the house.

She said, "Salman Khan said that I played well but since I entered the show with someone who had a love angle with a contestant who's already a part of the show that overshadowed what I did in the show. It was a disadvantage."

Have a look at the full eviction video interview of Manasvi Mamgai from Big Boss 17:

Manasvi Mamgai on equations in the house and her performances

Manasvi Mamgai mentioned that there were at least five to seven contestants who were not doing anything in Bigg Boss 17. She stated Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan have nothing major to do in the show. Some of them are either sleeping or busy in the kitchen or lost in their worlds. She believed that she should have stayed for long.

Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week had Salman Khan reprimanding Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. He also brought up the topic of contract breach as Vicky Jain contacted Neil Bhatt before the show, which wasn't permitted.



