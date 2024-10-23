EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Nikki Tamboli on Arbaz Patel's possessiveness about her friendship with Abhijeet Sawant: 'Usko nahi pasand'

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's intense chemistry has been the talk of the town. In the show, the viewers witnessed a strong connection between the two. During their stint in the show, it was seen how Arbaz lost his calm when he witnessed Nikki's growing friendship with co-contestant Abhijeet Sawant.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel discussed the latter's possessive behavior. Arbaz admitted not liking Nikki's closeness with anyone, including Abhijeet Sawant in Bigg Boss Marathi 5. He said, "Ghar pe voh kisi ke sath bhi, chaahe voh Abhijeet ho, ya kisi ke sath bhi ye zyada time spend karti thi, muje acha nahi lagta tha" (In the house, be it Abhijeet or anyone, if she spent time with anyone, I used to not like it).

Arbaz Patel continued, "Maine usko bola bhi tha ye sab chize. Hum dono, ek dusre ko chod ke reh hi nahi sakte the. Mai toh nahi reh sakta tha ghar mei. Agar yeh kidar washroom bhi chali jaati thi toh mei pura dhundta rehta tha" (I had told her this. We couldn't stay away from each other. I was unable to stay far from her. If she used to go to the washroom, I used to find her).

Nikki Tamboli then made a quirky revelation about Arbaz and said, "Mai ladkiyo se bhi baat karu toh bhi isko probelm tha (laughs)" (Even if I spoke to girls, he had a problem with that).

She continued, "Voh muje kehta tha tu 24 ghante muje degi ek minute bhi nahi. Let's admit that he is possessive and usko nahi pasand hai. He is not harmful for me." (He wanted me to spend 24 hours with me. Let's admit that he is possessive and he doesn't like it).

Arbaz claimed that even Nikki likes his possessive nature. However, Nikki mentioned that after Bigg Boss Marathi 5, both are giving space to each other.

Post their stint in the Riteish Deshmukh-led show, the lovebirds are going headstrong. Fans often shop NikBaz on social media and shower immense love on them. Despite admitting that they have feelings for each other, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel don't want to tag their bond as 'relationship.'

