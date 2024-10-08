Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli share FIRST mushy PIC after Bigg Boss Marathi 5; fans call them 'power couple'

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's chemistry in Bigg Boss Marathi 5 House grabbed massive eyeballs. Ever since the reality show had started, the two formed a natural bond and connected immediately. Despite the misunderstandings and constant arguments, their chemistry was quite visible in the show. Now, even after the show, Arbaz and Nikki are setting goals as they are now officially together.

Taking to their social media handles, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel dropped a mushy picture. This is their first picture after their stint in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. In the audio of this post, Nikki added a rap song made on her dialogue, 'Bai'. In the caption of this post, she added a "heart emoticon." While Arbaz is pouting and winking in this post, Nikki is all smiles. She even added "#arnik #nikbaz" in the caption section.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's post here-

This post clearly left social media ablaze as their fans were eagerly waiting for their picture together. As soon as this picture was shared, ardent fans of the couple flooded the comment section of the post and showered their immense love.

Seeing Arbaz Patel and Nikki's picture, one fan wrote, "Abhi Humm Sachhhhh mein pagaaal ho gayeeeeee. Stay Together Forever #Nikbaazforever," another fan commented, "Made for each other," a user said, "Hamesha ke liye aap 2 ko sath dekhna hai Nazar Na Lage aapko kisi ki," another fan commented, "power couple," and so on the comments continued.

Advertisement

During her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli had decided to crush her feelings for Arbaz after her mother entered the show in the family week and informed her about Arbaz's relationship with his ex-girlfriend Leeza Bindra.

For the uninformed, Arbaz was in a relationship with Leeza Bindra before entering Bigg Boss Marathi 5. However, during his stint, his relationship with Nikki grew stronger. After his eviction, he had entered the reality show once again when all the former contestants were brought. When he re-entered, he solved all the misunderstandings and doubts of Nikki. Both then decided to reconcile after confessing their feelings for each other.

Speaking about Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, the controversial show was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. Suraj Chavan lifted the trophy of the season, whereas Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the first runner-up.

ALSO READ: Did Bigg Boss Marathi 5's Arbaz Patel's girlfriend Leeza Bindra decide to break up with him post his closeness with Nikki Tamboli?