Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Abhijit Sawant PERFECTLY mimics Shah Rukh Khan; Watch hilarious video

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is becoming more interesting with each passing day. Abhijit Sawant has developed a good bond with Suraj Chavan, who recently asked the singer to mimic Shah Rukh Khan. The makers have posted a video where Abhijit is seen enacting King Khan like a pro. The video is sure to leave you rolling on the floor with laughter.

It all begins with Suraj Chavan telling Abhijit Sawant, "Tu SRK jhala aahe aaj" (You have become Shah Rukh Khan today). Abhijit first hums Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic tune from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which remains evergreen. The ace singer then mimics Khan's famous dialogue from Darr — "I love you, kkk Kiran."

In the same iconic tone, he humorously says, "Dal rice khichdi ban rahi hai, mast badhiya lag rahi hai. Itni achi khichdi. Yeh jo khichdi hai na, yeh mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai."

(Translation: Dal rice khichdi is being made, and it tastes amazing. This khichdi is so good, and it is very close to my heart.)

Suraj, watching the spectacle, finally says give him the khichdi quickly.

The makers posted the clip with a caption, "घरात चालू आहे धमाल, अभिजीत मध्ये अवतरलाय शाहरुख खान 'BIGG BOSS मराठी’, रात्री 9 वाजता, फक्त कलर्स मराठीवर आणि विनामूल्य (The excitement is on at home, Abhijeet has transformed into Shah Rukh Khan for 'BIGG BOSS Marathi', tonight at 9 PM, only on Colors Marathi and it's free!)

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the game is becoming difficult with every passing day. A nomination task titled Shikaryachi Banduk occurred where two teams were formed. Team A had Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel, Janhavi Killekar, Suraj Chavan, and Varsha Usgaonkar. Team B consisted of Ankita Walavalkar, Dhananjay Pawar, Abhijeet Sawant, Pandharinath Kamble, and Sangram Chavan. As it was a team task, so every member of the losing team would be nominated.

It was later seen that both teams won equal points. Well as of now Nikki, Arbaaz, Janhavi, Varsha, and Suraj are under the nomination limelight. Who would be eliminated this week in the controversial reality show house? Watch the show to know more.

