EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Nikki Tamboli confirms Arbaz Patel called off his engagement with ex-fiance Leeza Bindra to be with her

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel, who fell head over heels in love with each other in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, are receiving immense love from fans for their chemistry. Arbaz was engaged to Leeza Bindra before entering the reality show. However, Arbaz broke up with his fiance and he fell in love with Nikki. After their stint in the show, Nikki and Arbaz have been in the headlines for their love and chemistry.

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla for the first time after their stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5. While talking to us, Nikki revealed how she felt and reacted upon learning about Arbaz's engagement.

During her stint in the controversial show, Nikki revealed that her mother informed her about Arbaz being engaged when she entered Bigg Boss Marathi 5 during family week. She recalled how she controlled herself in front of her mom and didn't react much as her mother would be worried.

Nikki Tamboli shared, "I was shattered. I was broken into small pieces" after hearing Arbaz's engagement news. She continued, "In the house, we were together but there was no commitment. But it was far more than love, commitment or any official statement. It was more than that and I don't know what it was. I still get goosebumps whenever I talk about it. I was gone."

Upon learning about his engagement, the actress said she was eagerly waiting to meet Arbaz. She thought Arbaz might ignore her as she learned about his engagement. Nikki said, "If he would have ignored me, I'm a queen of ignoring then. I have so much attitude."

Nikki also shared that she thought Arbaz would have returned to his girlfriend. She mentioned that she was confused regarding Arbaz's feelings for her. However, after reuniting with Nikki again in Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house, Arbaz assured her that he had ended his engagement with fiance Leeza Bindra.

Nikki revealed, "Arbaz said, 'Bahar mera joh bhi tha, whatever joh tuje pata chala hai, voh sab maine khatam kar diya hai, just for you'. This was not expected." She mentioned how it was difficult for her to ignore Arbaz's love for her.

Post their stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the lovebirds are going headstrong. Fans often shop NikBaz on social media and shower immense love on them.

Speaking about Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, the controversial show was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. Suraj Chavan lifted the trophy of the season, whereas Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the first runner-up.

