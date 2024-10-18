Nikki Tamboli EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finalist says ‘I was shattered’ when her mom revealed that Arbaz Patel is engaged

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel’s relationship was one of the highlights of the recently wrapped Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Now, the lovebirds sat together for the first time for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, she revealed how devastated she was inside the house when her mother told her that Arbaz was engaged.

Nikki Tamboli shared that she didn’t want to bring up the topic of Arbaz Patel with her mom, but it came up anyway. The Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 finalist told us, “My mom saw that there were pillows on the side of my bed for the feel that Arbaz is there. She saw and asked me ki this is Arbaz and all of that, I said yes. Toh humlog saarein contestants baithe the, waha pe kuch gossip nikla, so I told them chhodo na, jaane do, wo toh mera hi hain sirf. Tabhhi mom stopped me.”

“(All of us were sitting together, and I mentioned that Arbaz is only mine when someone revealed a gossip about him. That is when my mother stopped me.)”

Further she continued saying, “Mom told me ki ayese maat bol ki wo sirf tera hain, bahar interview meine dekha, uske mom ka where she is saying ki uske peechle show mein bhi koi ladkiyan uske peeche lag gaye the, iska matlab ye nahi ki mein sare ladkiyo ko ghar ke andar leke ayungi. Usne mujhe bola ki usne wo dekha hain he is also engaged.”

(My mom told me not to say things like "he's only mine." I saw an interview of his mom where she said that in his previous show, some girls were after him too, but that doesn't mean I will bring all the girls into my house. He told me that he saw it too, and that he is also engaged.)”

The actress shared that hearing this, she didn’t react as she thought it was the right thing to do. Seeing her breakdown, her mother would also feel bad. “But I was shattered. I was broken into small small pieces,” shared Tamboli. Then she adds that what they had inside the house was far more than love or anything that required an official statement.

"I will get goosebumps if I say what I felt then. I was gone. I started waiting. Although I said that I didn't want him, deep down, I wanted him so so bad, that everyday I'd get ready thinking that I would meet him today. I will pick clothes and think to myself, no, Arbaz won't like this one. I was getting mad," concluded the actress.

She was also scared that the next time she met Arbaz, she wouldn't know if he would ignore her because now she knew everything or talk to her. She was confident that if he ignored her, then she would have done the same. As she spoke, Patel sat next to her with a smile on his face and looked at Tamboli.

Meanwhile, talking about Nikki Tamboli's stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, although she became the first finalist, she ended up as the second runner-up.

