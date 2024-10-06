Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Grand Finale: Suraj Chavan lifts winner’s trophy of Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show; receives cash prize worth Rs 14 lakh & more

After weeks of intense drama, challenges, and unforgettable memories, Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 has finally come to an epic conclusion, with Suraj Chavan lifting the coveted winner’s trophy. On October 6, the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show had its Grand Finale. __ has secured the spot as the runner-up.

From the very beginning, Suraj Chavan was seen as a strong contender, showing incredible versatility in the tasks and earning the love and respect of the audience. His ability to navigate and overcome challenges has earned him this well-deserved victory.

Talking about the other finalists, Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the first runner-up and Nikki Tamboli was the second runner-up. Dhananjay Powar took the fourth spot, Ankita Walawalkar in the fifth spot, and Janhavi Killekar in the sixth spot. Janhavi took home a cash prize of Rs 9 lakhs.

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and director Vasan Bala made a special appearance at the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Grand Finale to promote their upcoming film Jigra. It goes without saying their appearance added an extra layer of excitement among the finalists. Apart from these Bollywood actors, Salman Khan, in a video, praised Riteish Deshmukh and congratulated all contestants for reaching so far.

To host the Grand Finale, Riteish Deshmukh returned to Mumbai for a day from London, where he is currently filming for his blockbuster franchise Housefull.

The season, which kicked off in July with 16 well-known personalities from different fields, had six finalists: Nikki Tamboli, Janhavi Killekar, Ankita Walawalkar, Abhijeet Sawant, Suraj Chavan, and Dhananjay Powar. Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, and Suraj Chavan reached the top 3.

With this win, Suraj Chavan not only takes home the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 14.6 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, which is the prize money amount added to the amount they earned through various tasks. Not just this, Chavan also received an electric scooter.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt congratulations to Suraj Chavan.

