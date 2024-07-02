EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Munisha Khatwani's husband Sameer Thakur on her bond with Lovekesh, Vishal; 'She's not playing a game per se'

Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and playing steadily. She is looking quite calm and composed in the house. While she is nominated this week for eviction, she felt worse for Poulomi Das' eviction.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Munisha's husband, Sameer Thakur, and quizzed him about his wife Munisha's participation in the show, her gameplay, and more.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Munisha Khatwani's husband Sameer Thakur on her participation in the show

When asked about the same, Sameer Thakur said, "When I first got to know about Munisha’s participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, I was a little nervous. At the same time, I was happy for her. I haven’t seen her on screen since we started dating and got married. And more than that, it is not a regular daily soap; it’s a reality show. So it is different."

Speaking more about Munisha’s game, Sameer said, "I think Munisha is playing very naturally. She's not playing a game per se, more being her natural self and taking every day and situation as it comes naturally much like a normal day."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Munisha Khatwani's husband added, "She will evolve soon with time. I think her strongest and weakest point is her innocence. Because she can touch hearts with that, and she can also be taken for granted. She is quite understanding, a good listener, and takes calls after understanding the depth of the situation.”

Munisha Khatwani's husband on her reading Tarot cards for co-contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Sameer Thakur said, "She is a master at her job, her predictions and astrology. But for herself, she just checks the vibe and the aura of the other person. A master chef barely tastes their own cuisine."

Sameer Thakur on Munisha's bonds with Sai, Poulomi, Lovekesh and Vishal:

Munisha's husband said, "I really can’t say who will help who as it’s a game. You can be really close like a family, but at the end of the day, they all want to win the game. It's Big Boss; they all want to win."

He added, "My advice to her will be to keep playing exactly the way she is and build the momentum slowly."

Along with Munisha Khatwani, other contestants nominated this week are Chandrika Dixit, Naezy, Vishal Pandey, Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari.

