Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik reveals Armaan had a child marriage before he tied the knot with her and Kritika

Armaan Malik's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. He entered the controversial house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika. Well, Payal has now been evicted, and she has come out of the house. She even released a video after her elimination and mentioned that it was because of the housemates that she got evicted within only a few days.

Payal Malik recently opened up in an interview about her marriage to Armaan, sharing that he had been previously divorced before they got married. She explained that his first marriage had taken place when he was known as Sandeep.

Payal Malik addresses controversy around Armaan's three marriages

In a chat with Galatta India, Payal Malik was asked about Armaan's first wife. Replying to the same, she said that he was married as a minor.

The social media influencer stated, "Meri shaadi se pehle unka already divorce ho gaya tha aur wo ek child marriage thi jo Haryana side me ho jaati hai. Unka divorce ho chuka tha uske baad hi meri shaadi hui (He was already divorced before my marriage, and that was a child marriage which happened on the Haryana's side. He had got divorced, and I got married only after that)."

Speaking further about the YouTuber's first wife, Payal asserted that she had already received financial support from Armaan and is now happy in her second marriage.

Payal Malik on accepting Armaan's second marriage

In the same conversation, Payal opened up about her thoughts on accepting Kritika Malik. She said that initially, things were quite difficult for her. Payal feels that she has made the biggest compromise in her life by sharing her husband with someone else. Recounting those tough times, she mentioned that it took her about one and a half years to accept Armaan's second marriage.

The second evicted contestant of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 remarked, "Main, Armaan, mera beta, Kritika, hum sab alag hogaye. Marne ki kagaar tak pahunch gaye the. Par jab saari cheezein dekhi ki koi bhi kisi ke kaam nahi aata hai chahe wo family ho ya kuchh bhi ho, jab tak aapka husband apna hai aap duniya se ladd sakte ho. Jab humein samajh mein aaya toh humne waapas apne rishte ko think kiya."

"(Me, Armaan, my son, Kritika, we all got separated. We reached the verge of death. But when you see all the things, nothing is of any use to anyone, whether it is family or anything else, as long as you have your own husband, you can fight the world. When we understood this, we thought about our relationship again)."

Armaan Malik's comment on Payal's eviction

After it was announced that Payal Malik was the second contestant to be eliminated from the controversial house after Neeraj Goyat, Armaan smiled and expressed acceptance. Sharing his feelings regarding her exit, Armaan calmly asserted that he would be fine with it and elaborated that she would return to care for their four children.

Meanwhile, Kritika got emotional, and the viewers heard her saying that she didn't cry before Payal because she didn't want her to feel weak.

About Payal Malik and Armaan Malik's love story

During the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal Malik got candid about her love story with Armaan, sharing that they fell in love within six days. The two got married on the seventh day, and interestingly, she eloped from her house to tie the knot.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams a new episode daily at 9 PM on Jio Cinema Premium.

