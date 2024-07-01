Bigg Boss OTT 3, Jul 1: Chandrika Dixit reveals father did 4-5 marriages after her mother died; 'Main nafrat karti hun'

A lot happened in today's (July 1) episode. The nomination process brought emotional turmoil for the contestants as Munisha Khatwani got emotional after getting nominated, while Sana Makbul broke down after nominating Naezy.

Besides the nomination process, one of the major highlights of today's episode was when Chandrika Dixit opened up about her personal life inside the house. She revealed that her mother died when she was only six months old, and then her father got married several times.

Chandrika Dixit on her personal life

While talking to Ranvir Shorey and Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada Pav girl, said that she had not seen her father's and mother's faces upon birth. The internet sensation opened up about her mother's demise and said, "6 mahine ki thi jab mummy chali gayi, fir papa ko daaru ki latt lag gayi (I was 6 months old when my mother died and then my father got addicted to alcohol)."

Meanwhile, Ranvir asked the Vada pav girl who took care of her in such a situation. Chandrika mentioned that her father used to drop her off at numerous relatives' homes. In the same conversation, Dixit stated that her father got married several times, and she did not bond well with him. Curious about the marriage aspect, the Tiger 3 actor asked her how many times her father got wed.

She mentioned, "4-5. Count nahi kiye (I haven't counted)." Listening to her answer, Ranvir was surprised and sarcastically commented, "Bhai, maanna padega aapke papa ko (What a man he was!)." In the meantime, Munisha also passed a soft smile.

Chandrika Dixit's maternal grandmother adopted her

Further, Chandrika mentioned hating her father and said, "Main nafrat karti hun. Matlab jab zarurat thi mujhe, nahi tha. 8-9 saal ki jab main huyi toh mujhe meri nani ne adopt kiya, proper way mein (I hate him. I mean, when I needed, he wasn't there. When I was 8-9 years old, my maternal grandmother adopted me in the proper way).

Concluding the entire conversation, Chandrika explained that she wasn't treated well at her relatives' house and was given the leftover food to eat.

