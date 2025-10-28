Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Ashnoor Kaur says 'muje log vamp nai bolte hai' as she gets into an ugly fight with Farrhana Bhatt

The latest Bigg Boss 19 promo is creating buzz as tensions rise inside the house. Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj are seen at the center of a heated argument with Farrhana Bhatt. In the promo, Ashnoor admits, “Galti hui hain yaar maafi maangne se zyada aur kya kar sakte hain” (I made a mistake, what more can I do than apologize?). Farrhana, visibly upset, responds, “Tum baat na hi karo toh behtar rahega” (It’s better if you don’t talk at all).

Ashnoor Kaur then insists, “I'm not talking to you”, while Farrhana Bhatt yells back, “Tumhari image bahar kya dikh rahi hain tum uski tension lo” (Worry about how your image is looking outside). Ashnoor defends herself, saying, “Atleast mujhe log vamp nai bolte hain” (At least people don’t call me a vamp).

Farrhana reacts sharply, “Bakwaas band kar yaar” (Stop this nonsense, yaar), and pushes Pranit More, who was standing in between. Pranit warns, “Touch mat kar” (Don’t touch me). Abhishek also intervenes, telling Farrhana, “Bass karna Farrhana” (Stop it, Farrhana). Farrhana counters, “Tere se baat karri hu mein?” (Am I even talking to you?).

What happened in the previous episode

The conflict in the promo stems from events in Bigg Boss 19 episode 65. The episode saw house dynamics shift as the grand finale approaches. Following the eviction of Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali, the house atmosphere grew tense. Bigg Boss punished Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj for repeatedly breaking rules, including not wearing their mics despite warnings.

In the assembly room, Bigg Boss scolded both contestants and asked them to leave. The remaining housemates were asked to decide whether they deserved a second chance. A heated debate ensued, with Kunickaa and Gaurav getting into an argument. While some supported giving Ashnoor and Abhishek another chance, others believed they should face consequences. House captain Mridul refused to nominate them.

As a result, Bigg Boss nominated the entire house, except Ashnoor and Abhishek, as punishment. The ration was cut by 50%, causing chaos among the contestants. Housemates criticized Mridul for being weak, while Ashnoor and Abhishek faced backlash from others. Eventually, Ashnoor accepted her mistake and apologized.

Bigg Boss nominated the entire house except Ashnoor and Abhishek as punishment for breaking rules. The ration was cut by 50%, and housemates criticized both the duo and the house captain, Mridul. With tensions running high, viewers are now eager to see who will face eviction next as the grand finale approaches.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, October 27, Episode Highlights: Entire house gets nominated except Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand blasts Gaurav Khanna