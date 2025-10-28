Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Nehal Chudasama breaks silence on her bitter sweet relationship with Farrhana Bhatt

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama spoke about her close bond with fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt inside the house. Nehal clarified how her comments about Farrhana’s so-called ‘negative traits’ were twisted by Tanya Mittal and explained the context behind her statements.

Nehal Chudasama said she often defended Farrhana Bhatt against other housemates. “There have been instances in the house where I said things like ‘tedi hain par meri hain’. I don’t know how many times this was shown on TV, but I can assure you 25-30, maybe even 40 times, whenever someone came against her, I defended her. When the whole house saw her as daayan, chudail, or naagin and she sat alone, I saw a five-year-old child in her,” she said.

She added that many housemates warned her that Farrhana was “negative” or “heartless,” but Nehal disagreed. “I said no, she is not heartless. Yes, she suppresses her emotions and love, but she is not heartless. I said this several times in the house with full assurance. I always defended her,” Nehal said.

Nehal explains the context of her ‘negative trait’ comment

Here’s what Nehal clarified about the much-debated comment: “I said that every person has negative traits. Farrhana has hers, but as long as they don’t come against me, I won’t break our friendship. I will stand by her. This was my meaning and my words. But Tanya twisted it and said in front of others that no one can say anything negative against Neelam and she won’t hear anything negative. I never said anything negative against Farrhana. I clearly said she may have negative traits, but as long as they don’t affect me, I will remain her friend.”

Nehal also mentioned that she discussed Farrhana’s behavior with Baseer Ali and Kunicka Sadanand to explain her perspective. She stated that her comments were misunderstood and misrepresented by Tanya.

Nehal Chudasama’s statements offer fans a closer look at the dynamics of relationships in Bigg Boss 19 and clarify the controversy around her remarks about Farrhana.

