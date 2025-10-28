‘Salman Khan ne isko address kyu nai kiya?’: Baseer Ali opens up on Amaal Malik and Malti’s controversial comments in Bigg Boss 19 house— Exclusive

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali addressed the controversial remarks made by singer Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar questioning his sexuality. Baseer revealed that he only learned about the comments after leaving the Bigg Boss 19 house and expressed disappointment over the show not addressing the issue.

Baseer said, “I found out only after I came out. The question is why Amaal didn’t tell me directly. Also, why did Malti go and ask Amaal about my sexuality? She could have asked me directly. But the bigger question is why Bigg Boss and Salman Khan did not address this on the show."

He further criticized the show for not raising the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar, stating that Malti Chahar, a wildcard contestant, asked personal questions on national television without being questioned herself.

“Agar Malti jaisi wildcard, jiska game sense bilkul zero hai, woh jaake aise bebunyaad mudde uthake kisike saath gossip kar rahi hain, toh usme itna dum kyun nahi tha ki woh mujhse puche. (If a wildcard like Malti, with no game sense, can raise such baseless issues, why couldn’t she ask me directly?) Bigg Boss kaise allow kar sakta hai ki national television pe aise sawal uthaye ja rahe hain? (How could Bigg Boss allow such questions to be asked on national TV?)”

Here’s what Baseer said about personal attacks

Baseer Ali also spoke about remarks made by fellow contestant Pranit More, who allegedly made inappropriate comments about him. “Pranit ne mere peet peeche ek baat boli hain ki isko toh iski behen bhi chalegi. What does that even mean? Bigg Boss should have questioned Praneet on Weekend Ka Vaar. I saw the clip on social media myself. (Maine ye clip social media pe dekhi hai.) Why was no action taken while other contestants were questioned for minor remarks?”

He expressed frustration that the show did not stand up for him despite his experience of being reprimanded for minor conflicts. “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein maine agar kisiko boldiya ‘go back to your village’, toh mujhe kitna suna diya gaya tha. (In the Bigg Boss house, if I told someone ‘go back to your village,’ I was scolded a lot.) Why didn’t they stand for me when serious personal issues were raised?”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, October 27, Episode Highlights: Entire house gets nominated except Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand blasts Gaurav Khanna