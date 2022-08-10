Charu Asopa: Just because Rajeev Sen is my husband, I can't respect him, it needs to be earned; EXCLUSIVE

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen dated each other for a year before tying the knot. Their relationship has hit a rocky patch and after news about their on and off status, the couple has decided on an amicable separation. Charu revealed that she has sent the notice to Rajeev but he has demanded some changes, and now his lawyer has stopped answering her lawyer's calls. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Charu Asopa made some explosive revelations about their marital life.

Charu Asopa said that Rajeev Sen tried to demean her by spilling false news that he wasn't aware of her first marriage. "Rajeev came out to a news publication and spoke about my previous marriage because he knows I can't prove that. Back then, when we sat and spoke about this, I did not record this conversation because nobody thought such a situation would arise. He knew that I won't be able to prove this and therefore he kept on spewing this everywhere. I am really hurt," said the actress.

Rajeev is demeaning me: Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa further added that she has worked extremely hard to set her foot in the industry, and Rajeev Sen has tarnished her image. She affirmed, "I have worked really hard in this industry for the past 12 years, and I've come ahead with each day's hard work. Nothing changed overnight for me. I entered this industry as an outsider, who played a small side role in a show. I would work during the time in one show and head on to my other shoot at night. After working so hard, I've earned the respect in this industry. After all this, you can't just tarnish my image by saying that she bluffed me into getting married by hiding about her previous marriage and playing the victim card. He says things as per his convenience, which is not right."

Respect needs to be earned, I can't give it to him for free: Charu

When Pinkvilla asked Charu if there's love and respect for him, she said, "I will always pray for him that he's happy but respect is something that needs to be earned. Just because you are someone's husband or an elder person, you don't get that for free from anyone. I had married a person, to whom I would look at with utmost respect but he has spoken all lies about me, which has caused me immense hurt. I know that nothing can be sorted out between us. I can't say if some miracle happens but no."

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Charu Asopa shares marriage problems with Sushmita Sen; Calls out Rajeev for his 'double standards'

