EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about his look in new show Saubhagyavati Bhava

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most reputed actors in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his longest stint as Karan Luthra in the serial, Kundali Bhagya. The good-looking actor enjoys an immense fan following on social media and keeps his fans entertained. The actor recently announced that he will be seen in the upcoming serial, Saubhagyavati Bhava. He will be seen along with Amandeep Sidhu in the lead characters.

Dheeraj Dhoopar on his look in Saubhagyavati Bhava

Dheeraj Dhoopar who will be seen as a lead in the new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava talked about his character in the show. He shared how much effort it took to get the perfect look. Dheeraj said, “My character is a very complex one and it was very important for us to get a perfect look for this. That is why I have invested a lot of time and energy in finalizing things. Above that I am a fashion freak, so for me everything has to look great and has to make me feel comfortable, that is why things get a little tiresome sometimes. To bring out a character's essence, it is very important that the character looks and feels comfortable too.”

Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar's look here:

Dheeraj Dhoopar on the response he got

Further, the actor also talked about the response he got. He got an immense positive response from the fans. "It has been great. The moment I shared it on social media I started getting a lot of messages from friends and fans appreciating my look. I was surprised by the kind of response I was getting from my fans, they were taking screenshots and sharing it left right and centre. I also got a lot of appreciation from my industry friends," concluded the actor.

Earlier, when he uploaded the photo on social media and announced that he was embarking on the show, fans expressed their excitement. His colleagues from the industry and others commented congratulations and wished him luck for the project.

On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to make his OTT debut with the series Tatlubaaz.

