Star Plus show Imlie is having an intense track with Agastya's death. While there was buzz that Sai Ketan Rao might quit the show, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that he would continue to be a part of the show in a different character. The actor has returned to the show as a cop, Surya Pratap Reddy. Pinkvilla got in touch with the actor to know more about his transition from Agastya to Surya. Read on to know more.

Sai Ketan Rao on learning about Agastya's death in Imlie

Sai Ketan Rao said, "I get extremely connected to the characters I play. As an actor, I do attach memories and emotions to a character that I do, so news of Agastya's death did affect me as I couldn't fathom it. I even cried while on set with my onscreen Dadi Ma, as she is the most connected to Agastya in the family, and she was upset, too. But, I told her don't worry, I'm coming back, and we laughed off."

He added, "And then comes Surya! I got the news that my new role will be that of a police officer having a badass attitude but is quite righteous and always standing for good deeds. This role made me excited, and everyone on the set, too, was excited. The first day we shot a few scenes and a dance part of Surya, everyone fell in love with him."

Tell us about fan's feedback on Agastya's death news.

Yes, just like me, my fans were also affected, and they kept on messaging me and commenting on my social media regarding the news, and they were upset as their 'acha admi' was no longer in the show. Having said that, they loved Surya too, and I got many compliments for the entry, interrogation scenes, his rowdy attitude, and having raw nature; they instantly got connected to the new character."

What does Sai Ketan Rao miss the most about Agastya?

The Chashni actor said, "He was a family person being like a coconut, tough from the outside but soft from the inside. He was a straightforward person, and his business management skills were the best."

Sai Ketan Rao on first reaction about playing Surya Pratap Reddy

The Imlie actor said, "Yes, this is a different role as compared to my past roles; he is also layered a lot, having a Robinhood-type nature.

He is very bold, and it's a cop's role, which made me quite excited."

Sai Ketan Rao on Surya's similarities with Raghav Rao from Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

Sai said, "Surya Pratap Reddy (SPR) is quite different from my previous role of Raghav Rao from Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. Surya's way of thinking is not sophisticated at all; it's rather crude. Of course, the accent is quite similar, but I am doing my best to make it seem different. Eventually, it's Indian Television, so somewhere one might find some similarities."

Tell us about the intro scene and dance of Surya Pratap Reddy

He said, "Everyone loved it, fans, friends, and family. It instantly got a different vibe on the screen. Every day, I get messages regarding SPR, and I love it. Viewers are thoroughly enjoying as Surya is sarcastic but has comedy punches too."

Imlie started with Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani and is carried ahead by two-generation leaps.

