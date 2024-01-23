EXCLUSIVE: Indian Idol 14 to celebrate Nutan; Mohnish Bahl to grace the show along with Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Indian Idol season 14 is not leaving any stone unturned to guarantee entertainment to its viewers. The previous episode had a mega celebration of late actor Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman. The yesteryear actress graced the show and shared insights from her journey in the Bollywood industry.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol will celebrate yet another phenomenal actress of the old times.

Nutan's journey to be celebrated on Indian Idol 14; Mohnish Bahl to grace the show

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive information, Indian Idol 14 will soon have an interesting episode dedicated to remembering the beautiful and charismatic actress Nutan. With numerous norable achievements under her belt, the show's creators have extended a warm invitation to her son Mohnish Bahl to join the show and shed light on Nutan's personal life, struggles, and his unique perspective as her son. It's going to be a heartfelt tribute to her incredible journey in the entertainment industry.

While contestants will perform on popular songs featuring Nutan, Mohnish will share anecdotes along with enjoying the performances.

Along with Mohnish Bahl, Abhijeet Bhattacharya has also been invited for another episode wherein the popular singer from the 90s era will be seen giving his expert opinions on the performances of the contestants. And if the viewers are lucky enough, Abhijeet might also perform in his soothing voice.

Advertisement

More about Indian Idol 14

Indian Idol 14 continues to entertain the viewers with a judging panel consisting of notable singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani. The show is hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala.

The previous episodes of Indian Idol 14

The show had the iconic Sanjay Dutt as a special guest recently, and he absolutely loved the performances by the contestants. He even opened up about his personal fight against cancer and how he remained committed to his work while battling the disease. Sanjay mentioned his determination to conquer the illness and emerge victorious from the challenging situation.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 14: Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani's show gets top 15 contestants; check out list