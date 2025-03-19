'I cannot have another daughter': Shweta Tiwari recalls WHY she wanted a son after Palak Tiwari; EXCLUSIVE

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are one of the most beloved mother-daughter duos in the entertainment industry, receiving immense appreciation for their relationship. Shweta also has a son, Reyansh, who was born in 2016. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in 2020, Shweta expressed her desire to have another baby girl after Palak. She also shared the reasons that made her wish for a baby boy as her second child.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Shweta Tiwari disclosed that she was pregnant when Palak was 16 years old. Speaking about her daughter, Shweta recalled, "On her 16th birthday, she went out and shopped for makeup worth Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand, such expensive products. Each eye shadow was for Rs 7k to 8k." In her defence, Palak shared, "To be fair, I really researched."

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress then said that she called her family and informed them about her wish to give birth to a son. "I can't afford so much. I cannot have another daughter," told Shweta to her family after seeing Palak's expensive shopping.

Watch Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari's exclusive interview here-

In the same interview, Palak shared how people in childhood she used to call Shweta 'didi' sometimes as the actress looked like her sister and not a mother.

Though Shweta is a parent, her bond with Palak is often admired, as they share a friendship that feels more like that of best friends. The two often share their reels and gorgeous pictures swooning hearts of many on the internet.

Advertisement

While Shweta has been ruling the screens ever since she made her debut as a lead in the industry, Palak has also been carving a space in the acting world. Palak Tiwari became a household name after her song Bijlee Bijlee along with Harrdy Sandhu became super hit. After this, Palak starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was lauded for her big debut.

Meanwhile, Shweta is among the bankable actors of the entertainment industry who has worked on hit shows like Bigg Boss 4, Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Main Hoon Aparajita and more.