EXCLUSIVE: Is Rithvik Dhanjani dating anyone? Actor drops truth bomb

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and his prime-time show, Pavitra Rishta is still fresh in people's minds. And, ever since he has grown as an actor and has also experimented with hosting and music. Rithvik is back with a new project, and this time, it's a dating reality show, where the parents are also involved. The 34-year-old is excited about this new show and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he spilled the beans about his dating life too. The Cartel actor also shared that he comes from the old school of thought. Read to know. Rithvik Dhanjani on the pros and cons of dating apps

The actor stated, "They are helping out the youth for sure because nowadays, the culture is different. Earlier, we would be more social and meet people in real and only then we would start talking to them. Try to get their number from friends or go and give them a message that we like them, and wait for a call and see how it goes. The dating apps are helping because your society is in your palm. You can go to a club, you can party, and do all of that right on your phone, which is good and also bad in a way. Good - because now you are clear about what you want, what you like, and what you don't like. You don't really have to wait and explore with the wrong people. You don't have to kiss as many frogs to find your prince. You might have to kiss a few but I feel the charm is missing. I am still an old-school romantic guy. So, I would love the idea of meeting someone in person and doing things for them, like taking them out for dinners and doing those sweet little things because I feel that adds a lot of charm to relationships which is missing nowadays. Everyone needs instant gratification, instant approval, and instant validation. So, that is something I don't like."