EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on Monaz Mevawalla replacing her character, boycott TMKOC trend and case

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news lately. After Asit Modi gave his statement about the #BoycottTMKOC trend, the makers are all set to welcome actress Monaz Mevawalla as the new Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show. The actress will be seen replacing Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal after her controversial exit from the show.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Jennifer exclusively and the actress spoke at length about her replacement, the boycott TMKOC trend, future plans and more. Read on to know more.

Jenifer Mistry Bansiwal on Monaz Mevawalla replacing her as Rohan in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said, "Monaz is a beautiful girl. She is very talented too. I hope, wish, and pray that she prospers playing the character. She has been in the industry before me but didn't get recognized, I hope with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Mrs Roshan's character, she gets her well-deserved fame and recognition."

Have a look at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's recent post on Instagram regarding her videos

She shared, "I recently saw a spiritual video wherein it was said that to get something better in your life, you should show gratitude for what you have. if you want to have a big house, you should be thankful for the house that you're living in. It kind of hit me and I realized, I never thought that way."

"That day, I released Roshan from my system and prayed that the character would prosper. A few days later, today, I got the news about Monaz being roped in for the character. It made my belief firm because I prayed for it", she added.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on learning about the news of the replacement

Jennifer said, "The news did not affect me even a bit. There's only love and gratitude in my heart for the character and the actor who's going to play Roshan. I also realized that Roshan's onscreen family in the show was also suffering as they didn't have many scenes. So, now things will get better for them as well and I am happy about it."

She added, "It did affect me when I had to leave the show due to my pregnancy years ago because I was very keen on continuing with the show. However, this time, things are very different. It is almost nine months since I left the show and this time around, I knew I'd never return to the show, the day I stepped out of the studio. For me, it was the end of Roshan Singh Sodhi that particular day."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on the recent Boycott TMKOC trend

Recently, the track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had the mention of Daya's return. The fans excitedly watched the episode wanting the track to unfold positively. However, the same didn't happen. The makers used the same trick several times earlier which made netizens feel fooled. Angry netizens carried a trend #BoycottTMKOC on Twitter (now X).

Talking about the same, Jennifer said, "When I was a part of the show, such tracks were introduced. We never used to have an idea if Daya Ben was actually returning or not. But like fans, we also used to be excited only to later be disappointed. We used to be like 'Kya yaar, aisa kyu karna chaiyye, audiences ki feelings ke saath. Kyu karne hai fake promises?' (Why do you want to play with the viewers' feelings? Why to make fake promises?)

She added, "Having said that, I'd hope that the audience doesn't boycott the show. Whatever the producers do, the show caters to 200 families. At least 200 people run their households through the show. I think, everything said and done, a show must go on!"

What's next for Jennifer?

She said, "Honestly, I wasn't auditioning and looking out for work until now. I was busy with the case proceedings. There has been no development yet. I don't know if there's any politics that the makers have done so that the case is brushed under the carpet. However, now I think, I need to get back to work. It is a procedure."

"Firstly, I have to be mentally prepared for the same before I start looking out for work. Once I'm mentally ready, I'm sure work and money will follow", she concluded.

More about Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's case against the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

On 7th March 2023, actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal stormed out of the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah followed by a major altercation with the producer of the show. The actress filed a police complaint against producer Asit Modi and a few others from the management. While Modi rubbished the allegation, the case is currently sub judice.

Post Jennifer's revelations, many actors like Monica Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja Rajda and Shailesh Lodha also spoke about the working environment on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.