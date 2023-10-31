EXCLUSIVE: Jigyasa Singh opens up about dark life phase; says 'I used to cry daily in my car'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of depression and anxiety

Jigyasa Singh is known for her phenomenal performances in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. Post she quit Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 mid-way, there were many rumours about her acting pricey and quitting the popular show to enjoy her brother's wedding among other speculations.

The actress has been missing from the TV screens for a while now. In a detailed interview with Pinkvilla, Jigayasa opened up about what exactly led to her quitting the show, the impact of rumors, the family's support, and more.

Jigyasa Singh on missing from the scene

"Well, all this while I didn't get a platform to let people know about my side of the story. A lot has been misunderstood about me and people have a lot of misconceptions; I thought, they should know what happened during the time I quit Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 and life after that. There are a lot of things that I'm going to talk about in this interview."

Jigyasa Singh said, "Thapki... was my debut show and it was quite close to my heart. Thapki is my baby. I was doing Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Heer when the makers of Thapki decided to come up with another season. I was thrilled with the idea of playing the same character again. I only got a two-day gap between wrapping up Shakti... and joining Thapki. Usually, actors at least require a week to relax, snap out of the heavy character, enjoy some family time, and then think about other projects."

She said, "In my situation, I had to jump from one character to another. I was Heer today and before I could snap out of that zone, I was Thapki. I didn't get time to relax my body and mind between the two shows."

"Initially, everything was going smoothly, and I was thrilled to portray such a demanding character. However, after a few months, it began to affect my well-being. I started feeling unwell. Despite this, being the dedicated individual I've always been, I would take medication and return to work. I disregarded numerous warning signs. My approach to acting is somewhat unique; I tend to fully immerse myself in the characters I portray," she said.

She further added, "Even while I was unwell, I made sure to shoot day in and day out. I was Jigyasa only for 7 hours of the day and the rest of the day I was this complex character- Thapki."

Jigyasa on not being able to spend time with family

"I always felt blessed to have received such substantial and meaty characters in my career. I was always happy going to work and it was only work that used to give me immense happiness and satisfaction. In my initial years in the industry, I ignored my family too. My parents are here in Mumbai to support my dreams and didn't want me to be all alone here. But I didn't give them enough time as I was always engrossed in shoots. "

Jigyasa on when things started to get worse

"Things started getting worse. It got difficult for me to gather myself and push through the shooting schedules. I remember I used to cry in my car every day after returning from a shoot. It was getting heavier with each passing day. I always preferred to be on a diet as a leading actress needs to look a certain way on Television. I realized I gained 7kgs in 20 days and that was alarming for me. I also noticed getting an alopecia patch on my scalp."

She added, "I got a few tests done and I was diagnosed with thyroid. Things started to make sense. And I knew that I had to do something about it. I was asked to take a month's break or my mental health would go for a toss. I didn't want to pop any more pills especially not those anti-depressants and I made up my mind to prioritize my health."

Jigyasa Singh on Deepika Padukone's interview on depression eventually making sense for her

Jigyasa Singh expressed, "I had come across numerous discussions on depression and anxiety, and I vividly recall Deepika Padukone's interview where she candidly shared her experience of battling depression despite her success. At first, I couldn't fully grasp it, but when I went through it, I truly comprehended what she meant. I had a popular show in my hands, yet I found myself in tears almost daily, often without knowing the underlying cause."

Jigyasa's health issues and clash with her brother's wedding

I had my health issues at one end and my brother's wedding was also approaching. I had asked for a ten-day leave from the production house five months prior. However, I was asked to settle on taking only two days' leave. I didn't find that feasible as I am the only sister and it was the first wedding in our family.

I wanted that break. Also, as per my doctor's advice, I didn't want to keep the show hanging and decided to let it pass.

I tried for ways to still be a part of the show. I proposed that my work hours be reduced from 12 to 10, but I understand that the production house couldn't manage that because of a seven-day telecast issue.

Jigyasa Singh addresses the rumors of being unprofessional, pricey, arrogant, and highly paid

"When Jigyasa had an alarming health issue, it was speculated that she had quit the show to be a part of her brothers' wedding. We asked her about the impact of such speculations, she said, "I think, I tried my level best to do whatever I could for the show. I was ready to make adjustments. However, there were rumors about me being unprofessional, but I think if one is true to themselves, they don't need to prove themselves and thus I let it pass."

She said, "As an actor, we know that these things would be spread. I know how dedicated, hardworking, and passionate I was."

She added, "I've also heard things like 'arey woh toh bahot charge karti hai'. This isn't true. I'd like to put this loud and clear, I don't charge a bomb. I don't have financial constraints as my family supports me, if I relate to the character, I do it. I know a few people didn't approach me for projects thinking that I charge a lot of money, which is not the case. I crave good work and want to play stronger characters."

Jigyasa's take away from the dark phase of her life

What I learned from that phase of my life is that one needs to balance personal and professional life. Having a quiet day with oneself and spending quality time with family hold a lot of importance too. I'll always remember this and will make sure to not allow my health to get affected further.

Jigyasa Singh has now recovered and is in the pink of her health. She wishes to get back to her acting career soon to entertain her fans.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.