EXCLUSIVE: Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Sriti Jha reveals her favorite cricketer ahead of World Cup 2023 finale

After impressing her fans with her acting mettle in the superhit daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha is all set to be back on the screens with a new show titled Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. In this show, the actress will be seen opposite her best friend and popular actor Arjit Taneja. While recently talking to us, Sriti Jha, who is a die-hard cricket fan revealed her favorite cricketers.

Sriti Jha reveals her favorite cricketer:

The conversation about cricket happened after we asked Sriti Jha whether she suggested Arjit's character name in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. For the unversed, Arjit's name in the show is Virat. When asked Sriti if she recommended the name because she likes cricketer Virat Kohli, the actress shared, "I like Virat Kohli but I love Rohit Sharma."

Watch Sriti Jha's exclusive interview here-

Further, Sriti explained, "I love the Indian cricket team right now. It's just such a nice team they are so good together we have to celebrate the sportsman spirit of the whole thing. But my favourite is Rohit Sharma. I love Rohit Sharma."

Speaking of the Indian cricket team, the nation is applauding and celebrating the grand victory of India against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semi-final. India has paved its way to the World Cup finals which will be held on November 19.

Back to Sriti Jha, the actress is extremely excited for her upcoming show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as she will be joining hands again with Arjit Taneja. For the uninformed, both have worked together previously on Kumkum Bhagya. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is all set to grace our small screens from November 27 on Zee TV at 10 PM.

More about Sriti Jha's professional life:

Sriti Jha is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actresses in the telly industry. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya. In the show, she starred opposite Shabir Ahluwalia and their on-screen chemistry made their audience's favorite celeb couple. She has worked in several shows like Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 among others. Sriti was also seen in a cameo role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii opposite Arjit Taneja.

