EXCLUSIVE: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Rutuja Sawant joins Deepika Singh in Mangal Lakshmi

One of the most promising TV shows which is all set to entertain the audiences is Mangal Lakshmi. The show stars popular actors like Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, and newbie Sanika Amit. The story of the show revolves around the love shared between two sisters.

As the show is set to hit the TV screens soon, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned an interesting development in the show's casting.

Rutuja Sawant to star in Mangal Lakshmi

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive sources, Rutuja Sawant who's known for her acting chops in popular shows like Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Pishachini, and Chashni among others is set to join the core ensemble cast of Mangal Lakshmi. Sources have revealed that the talented actress will play a negative character in the show majorly affecting the life of Mangal's younger sister Lakshmi. Rutuja's character will have a love angle with the person whom Lakshmi marries. To get her love back, Rutuja's character is said to create havoc in Lakshmi's life.

When contacted, Rutuja said, "Yes, I am doing the show. However, I can't divulge character details. I am sure the viewers will love the show."

Have a look at a recent promo of Mangal Lakshmi-

The First Look of Mangal Lakshmi

As per the first promo of Mangal Lakshmi, the show looks fresh. The promo features Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Lakshmi spending quality time at a market, however, Mangal's aggressive husband is irked with the duo spending so much time in the market. He gets miffed and rams his car.

Mangal and Lakshmi go to a nearby matrimonial service office wherein Mangal asks for a suitable guy for Lakshmi. The person shows her a profile but tells her that the guy is short-tempered. Mangal is seen thinking over it and it is shown that she doesn't want her sister to end up like her.

The show will mark the television comebacks of actors Naman Shaw from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Deepika Singh from Diya Aur Baati Hum.

