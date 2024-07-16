EXCLUSIVE: Nimki Mukhiya's Bhumika Gurung to join Eijaz Khan in Adrishyam 2; actress says, 'It is shot differently than a daily soap'

After the success of Eijaz Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Adrishyam season one the makers have begun the preparations to soon announce Adrishyam 2 and the shoot for the same has already started. The season one revolved around two undercover officers who protect the world from the evil.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Nimki Mukhiya actress Bhumika Gurung is all set to play an interesting role in Adrishyam 2.

Bhumika Gurung on being a part of Adrishyam 2

When contacted, Bhumika Gurung confirmed the buzz and said, "Yes, I am shooting for Adrishyam 2. I'm currently on the sets and have just returned after a shot. I play the character of Namrata whose husband turns out to be a terrorist. The story revolves around sleeper cells and how Eijaz Khan's character makes the big revelation. What happens next is for the viewers to wait and watch."

Take a look at the trailer of Adrishyam here:

Bhumika Gurung on experience shooting for Adrishyam 2

When asked about the experience of shooting for Adrishyam 2 so far, the Nimki Mukhiya actress said, "It's a lot of fun shooting with the team. It is shot very differently as compared to a daily soap. Each shot is treated differently and I am enjoying every bit of it."

Adrishyam season one featured two of the popular television faces, Eijaz Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. They played the characters of Ravi Verma and Parvati Sehgal in the project and the series received a lot of love and positive feedback. However, Divyanka will not be seen in Adrishyam's upcoming season.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress confirmed to ETimes that she will not be a part of the project and the decision was taken amicably.

Coming back to Bhumika Gurung, the talented actress is known for her impressive stints in projects like Nimki Mukhiya, Hara Sindoor, and Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya among others.

