Divyanka Tripathi's hubby Vivek's t-shirt has motivational text summing their upsetting Europe experience; PIC

Popular telly couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya went through a very tough time during their recent European vacation. The pair were enjoying their eighth anniversary in Florence when valuables from their car worth Rs 10 lakh got robbed.

The situation was under control after they got aid from the Indian Embassy who gave them Emergency Certificates and helped them go back home. However, Vivek has learned an important lesson from this experience, proof of the same is the motivational message on his t-shirt.

Vivek Dahiya wears a shirt that carries a motivational message:

Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram handle to post pictures with his wife Divyanka Tripathi. The snaps looked like it was taken during their en-route travel to India. The actor, in the second picture, wore a t-shirt that read, "Don't think too much about this. It doesn't mean anything. There's just one life and it's too short to waste." Isn't the message too witty and inspirational?

Take a look at the post here:

He captioned the post, "There’s just one life and it’s too short to waste!" Well, in the first snap, he was seen giving a cute wink, followed by a cute selfie. The last picture looked like a scene from Kung Fu Panda that read, "Thank you."

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya safely returns back to India:

The pair had also posted happy moments with their fans as were seen. Vivek had posted an in-flight selfie on their return flight to Mumbai. On the other hand, the actress also posted a video, where she was seen raising a toast with her husband. Their fans could not stop commenting about how strong they were, despite facing challenges abroad.

Divyanka and Vivek land in Mumbai airport:

As soon, as the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein pair landed in Mumbai they stated the paps, talking about their experience. "Hum ghar jaldi se pohochen aur chain ki saas lein (I look forward to going home quickly and breathing peacefully)."

Divek stayed positive:

Despite the horrendous experience Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had to face in a foreign land, they looked at the brighter side and remained positive during this tough time.

