EXCLUSIVE: Pandya Store's Simran Budharup confirms break-up; says ‘we wanted different things in life’ 

Simran Budharup, renowned for her vivacious and carefree persona on the hit TV series Pandya Store, artfully portrayed a character reminiscent of Rishita. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Akshay Kharodia garnered widespread acclaim. However, in a recent revelation by Pinkvilla, it has come to light that the actress is currently grappling with a challenging period following her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Aashutosh Semwal.

Simran confirms break-up with Aashu Semwal

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Simran said, "Yes, we have broken up It has been around a month now". Aashu and Simran met in Chandigarh for a shoot, one thing led to another and they fell in love. After three years of their relationship, they took a brief break but got together soon as they were co-parenting an adopted dog.

Reason for Simran and Aashutosh's break up

Simran added, "It has been a beautiful and fulfilling relationship. We still have a lot of respect for each other. It is just that we want different things in life. I prefer having transparency and clarity over everything. I am someone who would confront an issue, sort it out, and make sure it never happens. I can't fight over the same issues for years. That's why we decided to end our five-year-long relationship.

Here's how Simran is coping with the heartbreak

"When I feel, it's getting very difficult, I call my friends and they take me out which really helps. I am also focussing on my craft more which helps me keep my mind distracted. I have started doing Kathak practice".

Simran reveals being cordial with Aashutosh

She said, "Aashu and I were living together and now he's moved out. Some of his stuff is still at my place and I have packed everything neatly and left quotes on the packages. Given the time we've spent together, it's hard not to be cordial. In addition, we are co-parenting our dog, so we will be in contact for sure".

Is Simran open for love?

She said, "Honestly, I was always a person to hop from one relationship to another post-break-ups, but this time, I want a break for myself. I want to introspect and heal myself completely before going for another relationship. It has been difficult for me as I also have anxiety issues and things get difficult at least once a day, but I am thankful to my friends for helping me through this phase".

