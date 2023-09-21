EXCLUSIVE: Pandya Store's Simran Budharup confirms break-up; says ‘we wanted different things in life’
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup confirmed her breakup with actor Aashutosh Semwal.
Simran Budharup, renowned for her vivacious and carefree persona on the hit TV series Pandya Store, artfully portrayed a character reminiscent of Rishita. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Akshay Kharodia garnered widespread acclaim. However, in a recent revelation by Pinkvilla, it has come to light that the actress is currently grappling with a challenging period following her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Aashutosh Semwal.
Simran confirms break-up with Aashu Semwal
During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Simran said, "Yes, we have broken up It has been around a month now". Aashu and Simran met in Chandigarh for a shoot, one thing led to another and they fell in love. After three years of their relationship, they took a brief break but got together soon as they were co-parenting an adopted dog.
Reason for Simran and Aashutosh's break up
Simran added, "It has been a beautiful and fulfilling relationship. We still have a lot of respect for each other. It is just that we want different things in life. I prefer having transparency and clarity over everything. I am someone who would confront an issue, sort it out, and make sure it never happens. I can't fight over the same issues for years. That's why we decided to end our five-year-long relationship.
Here's how Simran is coping with the heartbreak
"When I feel, it's getting very difficult, I call my friends and they take me out which really helps. I am also focussing on my craft more which helps me keep my mind distracted. I have started doing Kathak practice".
Simran reveals being cordial with Aashutosh
She said, "Aashu and I were living together and now he's moved out. Some of his stuff is still at my place and I have packed everything neatly and left quotes on the packages. Given the time we've spent together, it's hard not to be cordial. In addition, we are co-parenting our dog, so we will be in contact for sure".
Is Simran open for love?
She said, "Honestly, I was always a person to hop from one relationship to another post-break-ups, but this time, I want a break for myself. I want to introspect and heal myself completely before going for another relationship. It has been difficult for me as I also have anxiety issues and things get difficult at least once a day, but I am thankful to my friends for helping me through this phase".
