EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aly Goni gets emotional after receiving a surprise message from brother Arslan Goni

Aly Goni has come a long way in his career and today he is a well-known name in the industry. He made his debut through MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla 5 but rose to fame after playing Romesh Bhalla’s character in the popular serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein . But in this journey, he has gone through many ups and down. Well, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on many things. But then he also got emotional after he heard a special message from his brother Arslan Goni.

As the interview starts, he was asked to listen to audio and recognise the voice. Aly did not take much time in recognising the voice and immediately said ‘Bhai’. The message was from his brother Arslan Goni. Praise his brother Aly, the actor said, “Well, Aly I mean I clearly remember the day he was born, and throughout my life, I have seen him with all his naughtiness which was well deserved because he was the youngest of all of us cousins. He was always naughty from his childhood. But what really amazes about him is his conviction. The conviction that he came with to the city and I remember the first time he met when he came and said, ‘Bhai I don’t know. I just want to work in this field.’ And he did it. He just worked very hard day and night. And today he made a mark for himself and so much respect. And a huge fan following that he has. I feel very proud of you brother to see him you know where he is right now. Uske alwa ek bahot achi baat Aly mein abhi hai hai vo yeh hai ki he is humble. He is very respectful that the boy he always was with me and elders. And never ever even if you say something to him he will never ever reply. He just listens. He takes it as advice. He is very respectful which is a very good quality about him.”

Aly on his brother’s message:

Aly just couldn’t control his tears and praised his brother Arslan for always supporting him. Aly said, “He is 7-8 years older. We have friends like relation.” He even mentioned how much his brother was proud when he became famous. “I think it’s his time now. I just want him to shine. Because he never loose. He is not my real but yeah he is more than my real brother,” he added.

