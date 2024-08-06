EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul discusses aftermath of show: 'I am finding it difficult to sleep because...'

After lifting the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy, Sana Makbul is currently all over the news for her victory. Beating rapper Naezy, Sana emerged as the winner of the Anil Kapoor-led show and also took Rs 25 lakh home. Now, while exclusively talking about her win with Pinkvilla, Sana discussed her win and the aftermath of the show ending.

Discussing the aftermath of coming out of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Sana Makbul told Pinkvilla, "It's been three days that I have come home. It's that symptom where I am finding it difficult to sleep because things were said to me, the way people behaved with me, maybe I am missing the house, Bigg Boss voice, I am missing my people inside the house, I don't know somewhere it is troubling me."

Sana Makbul expressed how her parents have advised her to give herself some time. She shared, "I have spoken to my parents, so they asked me to relax, so I am doing that."

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's exclusive interview here-

When asked about the thoughts that keep her awake, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner mentioned, "I don't know. Lately, I have been just scrolling my Instagram at night because that's the time I get for myself, and while scrolling, I see video clips. I decided not to watch the show. I promised on the last day that if I won the show, I would never watch it."

Sana continued, "On Instagram, social media I see snippets, reels on my friendship, relationship, people are commenting, gossiping about you, the reels are all over. I have been trying to know who said what, but I think what's more important is this will keep happening."

Further, the actress elaborated on how she is overwhelmed to receive love from her fans. Sana said, "People have loved me and made me the winner, so I have to live up to them, not to anybody. I have to shine for them. So now I am focusing more on what's next."

Speaking about the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, five contestants - Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Sana Makbul, and Ranvir Shorey- were the top 5 finalists of the season. Kritika Malik was the first to get evicted, followed by Sai Ketan Rao. Ranvir Shorey emerged as the second runner-up, whereas Naezy was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The grand finale of Anil Kapoor's show was held on August 2.

