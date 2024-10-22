EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dalljiet Kaur recalls celebrating Karwa Chauth last year for estranged husband Nikhil Patel: 'He was not there'

Karwa Chauth is indeed a special festival for married women. On this occasion, women fast for their husband's life and well-being. Recently actress Dalljiet Kaur exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and opened up about her troubled marriage, her separation from estranged Nikhil Patel, and more. When Dalljiet was asked whether the day of Karwa Chauth was difficult for her, she revealed, "Very difficult."

Dalljiet Kaur went down memory lane and remembered 9 years ago how she celebrated Karwa Chauth. She recalled, "I'll go back before 9 years, when I was married of course I used to keep it every year. Then I got divorced. For 9 years I did not participate, I used to feel very uncomfortable when friends would say 'Aaja, katha ho rahi hai, tu bait jaa.' I would say 'no, I don't think I belong' but there was a longing to be a part of it and last year I got that."

Sharing her memories from last year's Karwa Chauth celebration with estranged husband Nikhil Patel, Dalljiet shared, "I was very happy. Last year, he was travelling. He was not there. I kept Karwa Chauth, there was nobody. I didn't have many Indian friends. I wore a bright yellow suit, had got mehendi and I was ready. The moon came at 11:30 PM. It was something that finally I have got mine. So yesterday was tough."

While Karwa Chauth was tough for her this year, Dalljiet shared how she waited 9 years to get love. The Bigg Boss 13 fame added, "I was super excited. No one knows that yearning. All my friends have husbands and kids. When they travel together as couples, they would invite me but I always said no. I used to feel awkward."

While talking to Pinkvilla, Dalljiet Kaur spoke about dealing with accusations made by the estranged husband Nikhil Patel, talked about unfair treatment towards Jaydon, mentioned how she is on her journey towards healing and more.

Workwise, Dalljiet Kaur has been a part of several shows like Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Bigg Boss 13 and more.

