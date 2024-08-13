Dalljiet Kaur's estranged husband Nikhil Patel accuses her of verbally abusing him; Claims that he tried reconciling

In less than a year of their marriage, trouble crept into Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's paradise. In January 2024, Dalljiet returned to Mumbai from Kenya and informed the media about problems in her marriage. She alleged that Patel was involved in an affair and hinted through various cryptic posts that he had rejected the legitimacy of their marriage.

Now, Nikhil Patel has finally broken his silence on the matter as he shared a long statement narrating his side of the story wherein he mentioned that he tried to reconcile with Dalljiet, however, he was subject to verbal abuse several times. He added that Dalljiet couldn't adapt to a non-celebrity life in Kenya.

In a long statement, Nikhil said, "Dalljiet and I met in Dubai in 2022, and then had our Hindu ceremony in March of 2023 in Mumbai, India. Right after the ceremony, we moved to Nairobi, Kenya where I work and reside as a British Expat. We lived in Kenya together as a family until January 2024 when she returned to India with Jaydon."

Take a look at the complete statement on Nikhil Patel below:

Nikhil Patel mentioned that Dalljiet Kaur was insistent on moving to Kenya, however, she knew that Patel wasn't legally divorced from his first wife. His legal team sent Dalljiet's parents a letter mentioning the same, however, her parents gave blessings to the wedding.

Patel said, "Our celebration in India was not in any way meant to be, nor was it a “legal” marriage ceremony. For Dalljiet to pretend that we entered a legal union is deliberately deceptive and meant solely for purpose of supporting her victim's self-portrayal."

He added that later, they both wanted to legalize their relationship, once his divorce came through. He mentioned that after Dalljiet sifted to Kenya, he devoted his energy, time and resources to assist her in establishing her profile. He also provided her with a studio for her YouTube channel and podcasts but Kaur wanted to secure work in India by writing scripts and market her short films.

He said, "She made consistent efforts to secure work in India by writing scripts and attempting to market her short films, though they did not achieve the success she hoped. As a supportive partner, I remained committed to backing her projects."

Nikhil Patel mentioned that Dalljiet wasn't able to adapt to the new non-celebrity status in Kenya. "Another challenge was the adjustment to a different level of recognition in Kenya compared to what she was accustomed to in India. Dalljiet found it difficult to adapt to being perceived as a regular member of our community here in Kenya rather than being recognized for her fame and status as an actress as had been the case for well over a decade in India, " he said

Nikhil Patel stated, "In the past eight months since Dalljiet and Jaydon left Kenya, I have found myself subjected to intense scrutiny on social media. Dalljiet decided to withdraw Jaydon from his prestigious British international school in Nairobi after just four days of the new term. She then informed my oldest daughter through a voice note and messaged my friends, stating her intention to leave Kenya permanently and return to India."

He added, "For several weeks after Dalljiet left Kenya, I continued to keep in touch with her and we communicated on a daily basis, where I was verbally abused several times on video and phone calls in the middle of the night. I truly tried my best to ask her to work on our relationship and kept matters private. I asked her to return to Kenya so we could be a family again and work through our differences."

"It was evident from the interviews she did in January once back in Mumbai with the media, that she wanted to focus on her career back in India and was not ready for the different lifestyle here in Kenya. I came to peace with her decision and continued to live my life the only way I know how, in a positive manner, not dwelling on the past, but rather focusing on my children and career," he revealed.

Nikhil mentioned, "Despite her Instagram status as "Proud mummy of 3”, Dalljiet has never met my youngest daughter. Furthermore, my older daughter here in Kenya has repeatedly requested that Dalljiet leaves her alone as she does not wish to have any continued relationship with her. Dalljiet's continued refusal to respect my daughter's wishes is a direct contradiction to her proclamations that she is doing what she is doing for "all women".

"My teenage daughter is a young woman and Dalljiet's actions continue to place her under immense mental, social and psychological pressure. This is heartbreaking as I feel responsible for this continuous, non-consensual cyber bullying of an innocent young person. I am urging Dalljiet to leave my children alone," he wrote.

Nik added, "In June of this year, Dalljiet returned to Kenya with the apparent intention of creating turmoil and generating social media content to portray being left “homeless”. She fabricated a narrative that she had never left Kenya and, under false pretences, obtained a court order from the Kenyan courts on June 11th to prevent me from evicting her and Jaydon, claiming she had no other place to stay. However, she had left for India in January 2024, making the eviction story untrue."

He further stated, "She even came to our gated community and pressured the security guards to let her in, which they rightfully refused. My daughter and her friend, who were home alone at the time, were frightened by Dalljiet and her supposed PR manager's actions. For their safety and peace of mind, we had to change the house locks that same day."

"On August 2nd, my birthday, Dalljiet filed an FIR against me, repeating the same tactic she used against her ex-husband. Interestingly, in the FIR, she falsely claims that I am an NRI, despite the fact that I have never been a Non-Resident Indian. I am, and always have been, a British citizen."

Nikhil Patel's statement continued, "This pattern of behavior should not continue to disrupt the lives of others. It is my hope that giving this comprehensive account of events might finally bring this unnecessary media drama to a close. While I do understand that media loves to give stories to the public, I urge media houses to exercise restraint and to put this "Dalljiet and Nikhil" story to rest in order to protect innocent children and all the other individuals who have had their lives upended by the seemingly constant media deluge surrounding a relationship that ran its short course and came to an end at the beginning of this year."

He added, "I sincerely wish Dalljiet and Jaydon the very best as they move on with their lives. I hope that Dalljiet will finally let go of the bitterness and anger that fuels this incessant public media retribution and find her own true inner healing and peace. Our story ended and the curtain fell back in January 2024."

Well, we're sure Dalljiet will have an equally long response to the claims made by Nikhil in his official statement. We promise to provide our readers with both sides of the story.

