Dalljiet Kaur modifies tattoo that she got with estranged husband Nikhil Patel after their wedding; SEE PIC

Dalljiet Kaur has been hitting the headlines for her troubled second marriage with a Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel. The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress has been sharing her healing journey and has been inspiring many with the same. Recently, Kaur mentioned re-designing her twinning tattoo with her husband and now the actress shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram.

Taking to social media, Dalljiet Kaur shared a picture working out in the gym while she flaunted her modified tattoo. The actress gave a beautiful spin to her previous tattoo and added many special elements like that of a mother and son and a camera. Her previous tatto had 'Take 2' written on it and Kaur changed it the 2 with an infinity sign. The look of the tattoo seemed like a camera reel producing a picture of a mother-son duo.

She also got rid of '07/09/22', from her previous tattoo, which indicated her new beginnings with Nikhil Patel.

Check out a glimpse of Dalljiet Kaur's new tattoo here:

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant's new tattoo seems to speak volumes about her priority which is her son Jaydon. The camera might indicate her love for acting and her new venture as a travel vlogger.

A few days ago, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon announced that she would soon re-design the matching tattoo that she and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel have, which represents giving a second chance to love. Kaur was on a trip with her son Jaydon and she made sure to re-work the tattoo.

She shared a picture from the tattoo studio wherein she got the tattoo changed. She also wrote, "The pain is not physical this time." She put quite a relatable song, Aise Kyun, on the picture.

