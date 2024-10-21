EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dalljiet Kaur recalls Shalin Bhanot and Nikhil Patel's meeting before her marriage; reveals latter didn't contact their son at all

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur has been in the toughest phase of her life. She is currently fighting a legal battle against her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. While initially all seemed well, differences cropped up between them, and both are currently fighting a legal battle. Amidst this challenging period, Dalljiet Kaur spoke to Pinkvilla and expressed her disappointment with her ex-husband, Shalin Bhanot.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dalljiet Kaur talked about her healing phase, disclosed details about her second marriage with Nikhil Patel, and more. When asked whether she is receiving any support from her ex-husband, Shalin Bhanot, as he is their son Jaydon's father, she shared, "The best thing is I don't need support, which I want to tell Mr Bhanot. I don't need your support, but his son needed a call, deserved a call, and he never got that."

Dalljiet Kaur continued, "From the time we divorced, it has always been a pattern, whenever he wanted to meet Jaydon, I never said No. I was always busy as a single mother, figuring out my life. I never took care of his schedule. But whenever he asked, I never said no."

Dalljiet revealed how she and Shalin were cordial whenever they met for their son. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress stated, "It's been a pattern for 9 years. Before the wedding, I met Shalin and introduced him to Nikhil. Because I thought it was my duty, my initiative. Shalin knew I was looking for marriage, I wanted that for myself, I deserved it."

Dalljiet recalled telling Shalin Bhanot to visit them in Kenya. She added, "I told Shalin whenever he wants to meet Jaydon, he can come and stay with them in Kenya. What will be more healthy than this for Jaydon?" The actress mentioned that Shalin had agreed to this.

She even shared that she asked Shalin to meet Jaydon when she returned to India. However, the actress claimed that Shalin had never contacted her. Dalljiet revealed, "Not a single message, forget about meeting. It is also very interesting how I don't want anything from him. What will he do? The pain Jaydon and I were going through is our journey to take."

Dalljiet expressed that Jaydon would have had strength if Shalin had contacted him. She said, "Kuch dene ki zarurat nahi hai, if that is what was scaring him. No. (No need of giving us anything else if that is what was scaring him)."

The actress then recalled Shalin Bhanot's statement during his stint in Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, Shalin claimed that Dalljiet and he were "best friends" while he was in Bigg Boss 16 house. Dalljiet had objected to his statement then and she clarified it again while talking to us.

Dalljiet said, "We don't have that relationship and I don't even expect that. But what is going on between us amicably for Jaydon has been going on for 9 years. He initiates it and I make Jaydon meet him. But he never initiated."

She explained that she had no qualms about Shalin. Dalljiet revealed how someone trolled her and asked her to get married to Shalin again, but she stated, "Jinko chinta hi nahi, kabhi pucha hi nahi, tum kya baate kar rahe ho guys."

Dalljiet explained how she feels disappointed with many people because they lack humanity. She questioned Shalin, asking how he is not curious about Jaydon's well-being. Dalljiet shared that she doesn't require anyone's support and that she will figure it out all.

