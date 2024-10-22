EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dalljiet Kaur reacts to accusations that she created controversy with Nikhil Patel to enter Bigg Boss 18

Dalljiet Kaur, the popular television actress has been making headlines since last year owing to her separation from her second husband Nikhil Patel. The two brought up many accusations against each other and this led to them taking the legal route. Now, in an exclusive conversation with us, Dalljiet talks about the accusations that she did all this to gain attention and enter Bigg Boss 18.

Dalljiet Kaur says that she finds it funny that people think she ruined her life to enter a reality show in which she has already participated. When we asked her about the accusations, she said, “Dude, I went to Bigg Boss. Meine socha ye achha hain, meine apne zindagi ko tabah kiya taa ki meiin Bigg Boss jau, bhul gaye kya mein gayi thi. Aur mein actor achhi hu. Mein kahi ro deti, chikh deti, mein aaj tak apni details nahi diii. Agar galti se de du…”

(I thought it was good, I ruined my life so that I could go to Bigg Boss, did you forget that I went there? And I am a good actor. I would cry anywhere, scream anywhere, but till today I haven't given my details. If by mistake I do give them...)

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress also shared that if she wanted to create a drama out of her personal life, she could have done it on Bigg Boss 13. "The point is mein chup hu, waha pe bhi chup thi chahe mein nikli aur jo bhi ho, matlab jane ke liye kuch facade karna, mere paas toh golden opportunity thi, mein jaake aa gayi, mein Bigg Boss 13 mein thi aur mere friends bhi the. Taab Bigg Boss 13 kitna hit hone wala bahar nahi pata tha. Arti meri dost thi pehle, Rashami the, mere paas toh safety net tha. Mein wahi pe kisiko pakad ke shuru kar deti aapna dukh gaane," says Kaur.

(The point is I stay silent, I was quiet there too, whether I came out or whatever happened, I mean, to go there, you have to put up some facade. I had a golden opportunity, I went there and came back. I was in Bigg Boss 13 and my friends were there too. Back then, no one knew how big of a hit Bigg Boss 13 was going to be. Arti was my friend before, Rashami was there, and I had a safety net. I could have grabbed someone and started singing my sad song right there.)

We mention that the host Salman Khan also praised her for the way she conducted herself inside the house, being a single mother. She says that she wants to raise her child right with the correct examples. “Mujhe unka or kisika bhi, I don’t wanna point… I have my son raising, sune sab dekha hain. Aur agar mein aaj apne bachhe ko bol dunga na aunty ko bolna wo aaj bohot achhi lag rahi hain, wo bol dega lekin aapko uske chehre pe dikh jayega he doesn’t mean it. Aap 8-9 saal ke bachhe ko nahi seekha sakte hain, usne toh sab dekha hain.”

(I don't want to mention anyone's name… I am raising my son. He has heard and seen everything. And if today I tell my son to say, ‘Tell aunty she’s looking very nice today,’ he will say it, but you will be able to tell from his face that he doesn’t mean it. You can’t teach an 8-9-year-old child like that; he’s seen it all.)

She adds that it’s so sad that even if she wants to, she won’t be able to make him forget these things, which he didn’t deserve.

