EXCLUSIVE Video: Do you know how Sunil Grover bagged his debut film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha with Ajay Devgn?

Sunil Grover is a popular comedian and actor, who is famously known for his character Gutthi, in The Kapil Sharma Show. His rib-tickling punchlines garner appreciation from people of all ages. Besides working on these shows, the actor has also been a part of various films. There is no doubt that Sunil has now become a popular name in the showbiz world. The actor is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sunil recalled the time when he bagged his first role with Ajay Devgn.

Sunil Grover talks about his first film with Ajay Devgn

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sunil Grover spoke about his film United Kacche and also recalled his initial days in the industry. For the unversed, the comedian marked his debut in films with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.' Talking about how he bagged the role in the film, Sunil was quoted saying, “The team came in Chandigarh for the shooting and at that time I was studying there and I was quite popular as I used to do theatre. So they needed a local actor and I went there to the coordinator to do the role and that’s how I bagged it.” Sunil further added, “Recently I met Ajay Devgn and he was discussing the same thing. He said ‘We came to Chandigarh.’ So yeah of course he remembers.”

Sunil Grover's work

On the professional front, Sunil Grover was recently seen in the film Goodbye. The flick directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and Sahil Mehta. Sunil Grover has received an enormous fan following after his character as Gutthi on the show, Comedy Nights With Kapil followed by his other characters on the show including Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. Apart from television, his acting in Tandav was also critically appreciated. Now the actor is back to entertain his fans with an exciting film, titled United Kacche which is all set to have an OTT release on Zee5 on March 31.

