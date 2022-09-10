EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gauahar Khan on coming out in support of Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Let people be’

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Gauahar Khan opened up on coming out in support of Ranbir Kapoor after the latter was trolled for his ‘phailoed’ comment on Alia Bhatt. Gauahar had shared a cryptic post which read, “Aaj kal log kuch zyada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahan pe offend ho jaaye. Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world.”

When asked Gauahar if it’s hard to be a celebrity in times like today, she says, “No, I guess it's hard to have a mind of your own. In any case, you are judged for it. You will have 20 good things said, and 20 bad things said but nobody says it for effect in any case. At least I don’t. I don’t say things because I want a certain reaction or I am expecting something positive or something out of that. I just speak my mind in that moment, and honestly speaking it was not about just Ranbir.”