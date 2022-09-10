EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Zaid Darbar is open to doing Bigg Boss; Says ‘Gauahar will be my tuition teacher’

On being asked about being part of the show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, Zaid said that he is open to being part of the show. He also shared that he was offered the show last year also but he could not do it due to other commitments.

Gauahar Khan is a popular actor in the Hindi entertainment industry. She started her career with modelling. She has also been acknowledged as the winner of India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 7, portraying her true personality and taking decisions based on her heart. In 2020, Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar, they are among the most adored couples in the industry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Zaid Darbar opened up about doing Bigg Boss and Gauahar supported him.

On being asked if Ishaqzaade actress Gauahar will guide him for the show, to which he replied, “She will be my tuition teacher”. Gauahar immediately disagreed with him and said, “I will just let him have his own journey. You can assist in anyone else’s journey.”

Gauahar Khan has recently tweeted a cryptic post in referece to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘failowed’ comment on his wife Alia. Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauahar termed it as light-hearted humour. She commented on how people get offended easily these days and asked them to take it easy. The actress tweeted, "Aaj kal log kuch zyada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahan pe offend ho jaaye ((People have become very sensitive these days. Now even cracking a light joke with your wife isn't allowed, who knows what might offend people). Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world." Gauahar is known for her strong opinions and being straight forward personality.

