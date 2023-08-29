EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'I could not hold my baby for 2 days', Dheeraj Dhoopar recalls falling sick after wife's delivery

Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to venture into the OTT industry with his film titled Tatlubaaz. The handsome hunk made a lot of name in the Indian Television industry with blockbuster shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. While Dhoopar has been away from the small screen for a long time, he has made sure to keep his fans updated about his life on his social media account. Now, the talented actor has sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla opening up on his acting career and also recalled the tough phase of his life when he could not hold his baby for two days.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj Dhoopar recalled a tough phase of his life when he could not hold his newborn for 2 days as he had contracted viral fever during the shoot of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He said, “It was during the marketing shoot of my show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa which is actually the most difficult one and I had to dance so much. I ended up contracting viral fever and could not hold my baby for 2 days as the doctors did not allow me.”

Dhoopar added, “I fell so weak that I actually fell on the hospital itself. So, these kinds of memories always stay with you. Whenever I tell Vinny about this, she tells me that I narrate the incident as if I was pregnant. I took the thunder away from her pregnancy.”

The Kundali Bhagya fame also spoke about the difficult time during his wife Vinny Dhooper’s labor and he was stuck with the shoots of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Sherdill Shergill.

Dheeraj said, “She (Vinny Dhoopar) was in labor and was in pain for 36 hours. My shoot for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Sherdill Shergill was going on at the same time. It was really hectic with the rehearsals going on. We went to the hospital at 3.30 in the morning and the doctor told me there was still time.”

Dhoopar recalled, “She was in extreme pain so went for a cesarean and my son was there. The doctor came with the baby and I was like it is just 15 minutes. I was crying seeing my son and we had the video. It was a different feeling and I cannot explain it in words.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar rose to fame with shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. After a successful stint, he left Kundali Bhagya to explore better work opportunities. He was last seen in the drama Sherdill Shergill.

