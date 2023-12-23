EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh on expressing admiration to role model Jennifer Winget: 'Didn't want to creep her out'

Pinkvilla was the first to report that actress Reem Shaikh has landed a web series alongside Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi. Reem has already started shooting for the project and it's anticipated to be released soon.

Although Reem has always admired Jennifer as her favorite actress, we inquired if she had shared this with her. Keep reading to find out what Reem has to say about it.

Reem Shaikh on working with Jennifer Winget

Reem Shaikh said, "We've just started shooting. It was on my bucket list to work with her and I've been very vocal about it already. I have always talked about how much I've admired her all my life and looked up to her. For me, the selfish reason to take up the show was to work with her. It was the only reason to take up the project."

Have a look at Reem Shaikh's post from the first-day shoot of the upcoming project

She added, "You have someone that you look up to, someone that you follow, someone that you want to be like and you get the opportunity to be around that person for the next six months of your life, that feeling is something that I can't describe. It's like a dream come true to work with her."

Reem Shaikh on meeting Jennifer Winget for the first time

When asked about expressing her feelings to Jennifer Winget, Reem answered, "I didn't want to creep her out on the first day of the shoot, so I was acting all normal, not speaking much, and being the introverted self that I am. As soon as I get the opportunity, I'll tell her that she's the only reason I'm doing the show. I didn't know the story of the project for the longest time and I just wanted to be a part of it is all I wanted. I don't want to creep her out with all the admiration that I have for her. She's like a girl crush for me. But she does know that I've always looked up to her."

She added, "I aspire to be the strong woman that she is, one day. When I say, 'I want to be like her, I don't mean I want to look like her or be as beautiful as she is; I want to be the strong person that she is. She has that aura that when she walks into the room, you know it's her. And only she can pull that off. So, when I say I want to be like her, that's what I mean, not just beauty and acting."

She said, "Jennifer inspires me to work a little harder and put in more passion and dedication. Six months are going to be beautiful, I'm sure." she concluded.

Reem Shaikh on a recap to 2023

Talking about 2023, the Tujhse Hai Raabta actress recalled being a part of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and mentioned that it was a difficult show as it brought a lot of endless trolling for the actress.

Reem mentioned her helplessness as she was trolled for something she didn't write, create or direct. The actress mentioned feeling burned out because of the trolling as it did affect her.

She mentioned that whenever things get difficult to deal with, she immerses herself in spirituality and it makes her feel better and motivated.

Reem Shaikh has been a part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Fanna Ishq Mein Marjaawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal among others.

