Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget are gearing up for their much-anticipated web show, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. In this new fascinating courtroom drama, Jennifer will be seen playing the role of Anushka, whereas Karan will be seen essaying the character of Virat. While Jennifer will be seen as a sharp-witted young lawyer who stands tall on her ethics, Karan's character will be opposite to her and against her in many aspects.

Karan Wahi shares similarities with his character:

Recently, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about their upcoming web series and their interesting characters. While candidly talking to us, Karan openly admitted being a lot like his character Virat from Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. When asked if he is opposite to his character, Karan mentioned, "I'll not say I'm completely opposite, I feel I'm a lot like Virat and I feel most men are."

Elaborating the same, the Raisinghani vs Raisinghani actor explained, "A lot of men out there, usually use complacency as excuses to do what they want. It's like that 'Now I have this, where will she go now?' In my past relationships, I have heard girls telling me, 'When I wasn't there, you used to chase me so much, now I am there so now you don't care'."

Watch Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget's exclusive interview here-

Karan continued, "So I feel every man is that way, I'm not saying women can't be that but I think with men, sometimes in relationships, it's like 'I can do anything and that's fine. I can talk to three girls but if I learn that you have spoken to one boy, I will be angry.' So I feel I'm definitely to an extent like Virat. I don't know how much have I gaslighted my people in the past that only they can tell. "

The Dill Mill Gayye actor explained that whenever he performs Virat's character, sometimes the complexities of the role shock him. He added, "Every time I perform, I'm like 'How is he? Is he mad' and sometimes it plays on my mind because sometimes I'm like 'Have I done something like this?' because he is so real."

He said, "As a man I feel Virat is point blank, has one aim. He wants to do anything that will take him to reach his goal. It could be sitting at the highest chair in the office. He will love her (Jennifer Winget aka Anushka) in one moment and second moment, he will slam her in front of everybody because he will not get what he wants. So I think that's one space that I'm not. But there are a lot of facades of Virat that is very like Virat."

Karan revealed, "A lot of it also comes from personal experiences that I put it. There are a lot of things from Virat like he comes from a broken family, he has had some experiences because of which he has issues with commitment but that's completely different to what I would be in real life. Karan shared that he has also learned from his character Virat.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani will stream from February 12 on Sony LIV.

