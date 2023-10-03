EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar reveals THIS about Elvish Yadav-Abhishek Malhan's controversy

While Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premiere, the Bigg Boss OTT contestants continue to make heads turn daily with their social media presence and controversies. The show gave a lot of popularity to contestants like Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani among others. The recent ongoing controversy between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav has grabbed a lot of attention. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, popular actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar shared her thoughts on the controversy.

Jiya Shankar reacts to Abhishek Malhan- Elvish Yadav's controversy

Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with the talented actress Jiya Shankar and when asked about her thoughts on Abhishek Malhan versus Elvish Yadav's controversy, the Ved actress quipped, "Well, I have no idea what's happening because it is huge. Honestly, I don't want to get into this. Whatever it is, they will sort it out. They were really good friends and knew each other even before the show. They are quite close and unka bhaichara sab ko pata hai and now that there are issues, I don't think anybody should interfere. Because they might sort things out and come together soon and the one who interfered can face the consequences. So there's no point in being caught between their fandoms."

Have a look at the complete interview with Jiya Shankar

Abhishek versus Elvish controversy

Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav's controversy began with a section of fans supporting Malhan claiming that Elvish wasn't a deserving winner while Yadav's fans cheered that their favorite won the show. Recently, Elvish revealed in his vlog that someone he considered his brother was trying to malign his name by doing negative PR. Elvish's fans were quick to judge that he had been referring to Abhishek Malhan. When asked by the papps, Abhishek refuted being involved in any kind of PR and mentioned that Elvish might be referring to someone else. Malhan also tweeted about messaging Elvish to clarify the confusion as his fans were blaming him. Elvish later recorded a video stating he never took anybody's name so people shouldn't get offended.

