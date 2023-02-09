Exclusive Video: Karan Kundrra REACTS to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's comparison with The Vampire Diaries
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra reacted to his upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal's comparison with The Vampire Diaries. He also opened up about accepting a 2 hero project.
Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan's social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. Recently, in an interview the actor reacted to his upcoming show’s comparisons with the Hollywood series ‘The Vampire Diaries.’
Karan Kundrra reacts to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’s comparisons
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra opened up about his upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’s comparison with ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ He said ‘If it’s been a simple love story of a girl and two brothers then it could have been anything but now it’s a fantasy genre so we get a lot of comparisons with The Vampire Diaries or Twilight.’ He further added that ‘Sometimes if I am doing anything I suddenly remember that oh wait isn’t this something Damon would use to do. Then I would say to myself that please put aside this character and bring your own legacy.’
Karan talked about doing a 2-hero project with Gashmeer Mahajani
When asked about that actors usually take the 2-hero project very less as it’s very risky, Karan said ‘I am very clear that I have my own legacy so I will bring my own audience and Gashmeer will bring his own audience. Similarly, Reem has her own fan following and she will bring her own people. So we three will bring a great viewership that is my perspective.’
About Ishq Mein Ghayal
Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to feature in a fictional thriller show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal. Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). The two brothers happen to be werewolves, and Esha is a human who gets on an arduous journey of love and heartbreak. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama is all set to showcase a unique love triangle in the mystical town of Landsdale. Ishq Mein Ghayal can be watched on Colors at 9:30 PM from February 13 onwards.
