Exclusive Video: Karan Kundrra REACTS to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's comparison with The Vampire Diaries

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan's social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. Recently, in an interview the actor reacted to his upcoming show’s comparisons with the Hollywood series ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra opened up about his upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’s comparison with ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ He said ‘If it’s been a simple love story of a girl and two brothers then it could have been anything but now it’s a fantasy genre so we get a lot of comparisons with The Vampire Diaries or Twilight.’ He further added that ‘Sometimes if I am doing anything I suddenly remember that oh wait isn’t this something Damon would use to do. Then I would say to myself that please put aside this character and bring your own legacy.’

Karan talked about doing a 2-hero project with Gashmeer Mahajani

When asked about that actors usually take the 2-hero project very less as it’s very risky, Karan said ‘I am very clear that I have my own legacy so I will bring my own audience and Gashmeer will bring his own audience. Similarly, Reem has her own fan following and she will bring her own people. So we three will bring a great viewership that is my perspective.’