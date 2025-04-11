Celebrity MasterChef: Gaurav Khanna wins show after intense face-off against top 4 contestants; DEETS inside
Gaurav Khanna emerges as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef Season 1, beating four strong finalists in a thrilling finale. Catch all the exciting details inside!
The curtain has closed on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef but with a great grand finale! After weeks of mouth-watering dishes and high-stakes culinary drama, the much-awaited trophy has been won by none other than Gaurav Khanna.
Yes, you heard that right! From mastering tricky techniques to making the now-viral honeycomb pavlova, Gaurav Khanna's growth on the show has been truly inspiring. He turned every challenge into an opportunity and proved he’s not just a wonderful actor but brilliant in the kitchen as well. The actor, who was already a household name after starring in hit show Anupamaa, has a huge fan base and it has only grown with the show.
Over two months, the show served a beautiful rollercoaster of emotion, drama, and unexpected moments. The finale saw Chef Sanjeev Kapoor bringing inventive tasks to the table and how finalists did it putting their best foot forward. Apart from Gaurav, the other finalists included Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, and Rajiv Adatia.