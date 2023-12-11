EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sana Raees Khan on her bond with Vicky Jain; ‘I consider him like elder brother’

Sana Raees Khan has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house. She was nominated by Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Anurag Dobhal. Post-eviction, she sat down in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and went candid about her thoughts on Vicky Jain. Sana also opened up about her current thoughts related to Vicky.

Sana Raees Khan speaks about her bond with Vicky Jain

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Sana Raees Khan's thoughts on Mannara Chopra, telling Anurag Dobhal that she (Sana) is falling for Vicky Jain. Replying to this, Sana said, "I have already admitted in the show that I always consider him like an elder brother. So, obviously, there is no such thing as falling for him. In fact, my hatred towards him was quite evident on the show only. It's really absurd also to assume any such emotion from my end towards him."

Further, we asked Sana Raees Khan about the videos of her holding hands with Vicky Jain that went viral on the internet. In response, she explained, "It was just a genuine connection like as a friend, nothing else. Seriously, nothing else. And I mean, holding hands is not a big deal in the show." Sana added, "As a friend, if you are holding somebody's hands, that doesn't mean you have feelings for that person or have a crush on that person."

Divulging further, Sana landed more of her thoughts on Vicky Jain. She commented, “About Vicky, I would say that after seeing a few things, I have realized that he has actually and genuinely been there for me always. I had big trust issues with him, like I could never trust him but he was always hooting for me. He genuinely wanted to be there for me and was very fond of me, which was quite evident.”

Lastly, Sana Raees Khan said, “We would get into fights so often that sometimes our equations would change, and the next day, it would get better.”

