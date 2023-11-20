EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘They want to touch you’, actor Ankit Gupta opens up on his casting couch experience

Many television actors have been brave enough to talk about their casting couch experience with directors and co-actors, and others from the industry. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta opened up about his casting couch experience. He shared what he had to face and the kind of people he met.

Ankit Gupta talks about his casting couch experience

Casting couch is a relatively common stigma associated with the entertainment and showbiz world. We asked Ankit Gupta if he had ever experienced any such situations in the industry. To this, the actor laughed and shared his experience. He revealed, “I have met such people that I can’t even tell you.”

Watch Ankit Gupta’s full interview here:

He adds, “There are people, they call you with offers, and they tell you lots of stories and they take a lot of names… usko mein banaya, isko mein launch kiya, to convince you they would say anything.”

He continues sharing what these people usually tell the actors, “Everybody does it, Ankit. You want to work in the industry? This is how it’s done. Tu abhi nahi karega, 2-3 saal baad ayega, phir kahega aab kar lo, mein nahi karunga. (You are not doing it right now, but you will return after a few years and agree to do it then.) You don’t wanna waste 2-3 years.”

“I have met such people… I don’t know if I should say this on camera or not, they would go down on their knees and say, at least let me touch you. That’s it, nothing,” concluded the Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

Ankit Gupta's work in the industry

Today, Ankit Gupta is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. But, the actor had his share of struggles to make his name and place. He made his acting debut with the television serial, Balika Vadhu.

In recent times, his performances in Junooniyatt and Udaariyaan were noteworthy. The actor also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, where his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the talk of the town.

