EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ankit Gupta reveals leaving house at 17; earning 4000rs from Balika Vadhu and more

Ankit Gupta is a talented actor who has been receiving a lot of positive attention and appreciation from fans lately. Gupta recently finished filming his show Junooniyatt in Chandigarh and has now returned to Mumbai.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta spoke at length about his tough days in the industry. He spills about earning a small amount of money leaving the house at a young age and more.

Ankit Gupta talks about the initial struggles in Mumbai

The Udaariyaan shared that it was very challenging for him to get by in Mumbai after moving there from Indore. He found it difficult to survive in Mumbai as it was much more expensive compared to Indore. The actor was taken aback after hearing the rent of a simple 1 BHK in Mumbai which would be as high as 20 to 25K. He quipped, "Itna toh mera pure mahine ki salary hogi". (That was my entire salary).

He also mentioned that the standard of living in Mumbai was quite high as compared to other cities. Traveling expenses were also difficult for him to manage. He added, "I used to not give auditions because I didn't have the money to travel."

Ankit Gupta on leaving his house at an early age

Ankit Gupta revealed that his parents wanted him to pursue NDA. They even made him take the exam. However, he had no idea if he qualified for the same because he had torn the documents from his way back home. He finally told his parents that he wanted to pursue acting and they wanted him to take up a stable job. Following disagreements, he left his house at the age of seventeen.

Ankit disclosed that after arriving in Indore, he found jobs but had bad experiences at two companies that did not pay him for his work. "Probably, they felt I wasn't performing." Post that, he ended up in a call center and got paid 10,000 rupees as his first salary. He shared, "I was super happy as I'd never seen so much money."

Ankit Gupta on doing Balika Vadhu and Sadda Haq

Ankit bagged a part in Balika Vadhu and earned 4000 rupees for his role. He would reach the Naigaon sets in a bus. He was embarrassed when someone recognized him from the show. He added, "Back then, I was very young. Now, I feel if a person is convenient they can take a rickshaw, a bus, or anything else."

After he bagged Sadda Haq and the show became popular, his life changed, he added, "After Sadda Haq, things were stable."

