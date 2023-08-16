EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: What is Emiway Bantai's take on rising beef culture in the Hip Hop world? Rapper shares

Popular rapper Emiway Bantai is a prominent Indian rapper and music sensation, who has taken the music industry by storm with his style and relatable lyrics. Emiway's journey to fame began when he started releasing his music independently on digital platforms. His songs resonated with the youth, addressing everyday life experiences, struggles, and aspirations. Emiway's fusion of Hindi and Marathi lyrics in his tracks added a touch of authenticity that connected deeply with his audience. The rapper recently got into a conversation with us where he spoke his heart out about the hip-hop industry and more.

Emiway Bantai shares his take on the Beef culture:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Emiway Bantai talks about the rising 'Beef culture' in the Hip Hop industry. He also spoke about the impact of the Beef culture and how foreign countries follow this culture. Discussing the same, Emiway told us, "Beef has been a part of the hip-hop world even in foreign countries. Through Beef, there is no need for violence and fights. In foreign countries, it happens that people get violent in Beef. I think in Hip-hop, Beef means how well and powerful your words are, how potent your comebacks are, and I think that's the real fight. Fighting on the road is very common. I have seen this since childhood, but through Hip Hop Beef has emerged and people should adapt to it.

Watch Emiway Bantai's full interview here-

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

The rapper continued, "Instead of fighting, people should engage in Beef, the Hip-hop beef that occurs lyrically and musically. For example, if there's a fight with someone, release a song about them. If there is anger, it should find an outlet through songs. If a person can make a good song, then great; otherwise, it ends there. It is the best way to put an end to violence."

About Emiway Bantai's work:

Emiway Bantai's music often reflects his personal journey, making it easy for listeners to connect with his emotions. Some of Emiway's hit songs include Machayenge, Jamaica to India, Firse Machayenge, Samajh Mein Aaya Kya? and more.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more such exclusive updates about their favorite celeb!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Emiway Bantai reveals being offered Bigg Boss 13, shares REAL reason for rejecting