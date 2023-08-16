EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Emiway Bantai reveals being offered Bigg Boss 13, shares REAL reason for rejecting

Popular rapper Emiway Bantai is a well-known rapper and music artist who has captured the hearts of many with his unique style and energetic performances. He has risen to fame through his catchy songs and relatable lyrics. Emiway has become a prominent figure in the Indian music industry and is known for his authenticity and relatability. With his distinct approach to music and a growing fan base, Emiway Bantai continues to impress fans. Recently, the talented rapper got into a conversation with Pinkvilla.

Emiway Bantai talks about being offered Bigg Boss Season 13:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Emiway Bantai shared several insights about his professional life, the hip-hop world, and his upcoming projects. Amidst this, the rapper was asked about his interest in participating in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss. When asked whether he would participate in Bigg Boss if offered, Emiway Bantai revealed, "I have been offered Bigg Boss three times as a contestant. I was even offered Bigg Boss (Bigg Boss 13) when Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were part of it. My manager asked me if I wanted to go or not, but I said I don't want to go there as a contestant. From then till now, I've maintained the same decision – I will never go as a contestant on Bigg Boss. However, I would be open to going as a celebrity guest to promote my songs or for some other reason. Being a contestant is not my zone. I like being private. I will get BT if I stay under camera surveillance 24hrs."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Watch Emiway Bantai's full interview here-

Recently, Emiway Bantai delivered an electrifying performance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, captivating the audience with his dynamic stage presence. The rapper made a special appearance during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He shared the stage with Salman Khan and engaged in a fun interaction with the contestants.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Emiway Bantai is known for his hit music videos such as Bantai, Machayenge, Firse Machayenge, Mumbai Se Delhi Tak, Khatam, Firse Machayenge Remix, and more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale EXCLUSIVE: Badshah to join Salman Khan for the episode