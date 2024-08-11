Popular actress Shweta Tiwari is a doting mother to Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. Despite her busy career, she always makes time to enjoy quality moments with her children. Palak Tiwari is starting to follow in her mother’s footsteps and make her mark in the entertainment industry. Shweta has now opened up about Palak's dating rumors amid the buzz surrounding her daughter’s personal life.

Of late Palak Tiwari has been making headlines due to rumors about her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Several media reports suggest that the two are dating, with their lunch and dinner outings adding fuel to the speculation. However, both of them have remained silent on the matter.

In an interview with Galatta India, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Shweta Tiwari said, “Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy! Even I don't know how long she will tolerate all this.”

Shweta further mentioned that Palak is surprised by the dating rumors. While Palak jokes about them, they sometimes do bother her. She also addressed the negativity surrounding her daughter Palak's slim physique, saying it doesn't even bother her.

She said, “She used to feel it initially but now she knows there are a lot many people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hard work."

For those unaware, Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari from her first marriage to actor Raja Chaudhary. The couple divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage, following Shweta’s reports of troubled times due to Raja's alcoholism and domestic violence. Shweta later married actor Abhinav Kohli, with whom she has a son, Reyansh Kohli. Shweta is currently a single mother raising her two children.

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She has worked in several TV shows. The actress will next appear in Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again, where she'll play an intelligence officer. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor. After finishing Singham Again, she will also collaborate with Karan Johar on an untitled web series.

