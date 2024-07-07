Why did Shweta Tiwari stop watching Television shows? Actor expresses dissatisfaction for THIS reason

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan base. The actress rose to fame after playing the lead role of Prerna Sharma in the hit soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She became a household name after portraying the lead role and has been an important personality in the Television industry.

Over the years, the entertainment industry has evolved drastically. In a recent interview, the actress expressed her dissatisfaction with how the monotonous content of Television shows has been the same for years.

Shweta Tiwari reveals why she is not watching TV:

While talking to Times Now, Shweta Tiwari, who has been in the industry for two decades, took a jibe at bizarre plot twists in Television shows. She explained how she doesn't like to repeat herself and can't do "monotonous stuff again and again." Shweta stated that all shows on Television are somewhat the same.

Further, Shweta added, "I have stopped watching TV now. They show things that aren't possible. Bhagwan ka phool gir jaana, aisa lagta hai ki bhagwaan aapke sath hi chal rahe hain. It's not possible." The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress gave instances of how Television shows display unrealistic situations that are not possible in real life.

Advertisement

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's post here-

Shweta Tiwari talks about repetitive content on TV:

The Bigg Boss 4 fame opined how "TV needs to take a leap" as there is too much scope and there are many good actors. Shweta Tiwari said, "We are going in a downward spiral." She again gave instances of how Television shows revolve around mother-in-law taunts and cooker scenes and all. Shweta said, "I don't know who is watching shows like these."

About Shweta Tiwari's work life:

Shweta Tiwari has been a part of several Television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bigg Boss 4, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more. On Television, she was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita. Shweta also acted in an OTT web series. She was seen playing a brief role in Rohit Shetty's web show Indian Police Force.

ALSO READ: PICS: Shweta Tiwari switches on boss lady mode and stuns in classy beige formal look; guess it's pocket-friendly cost